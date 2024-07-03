'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.' Interviews With Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon & More

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” boasts a stellar cast that includes newcomers Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, as well as returning icons Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton. CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb sat down with the lot of them, as well as director Mark Molloy and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, to discuss everything under the sun. This includes a potential sequel to “Footloose,” J.G.L.’s return to the “Knives Out” universe, the secret to a successful reboot, and of course, an extensive Tracy Morgan impression courtesy of Eddie Murphy.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Intro./Eddie Murphy Impersonates Tracy Morgan

0:25 - Judge Reinhold And John Ashton On Getting Recognized As Billy And Taggart

2:15 - Would Kevin Bacon Ever Consider A ‘Footloose’ Sequel?

3:04 - Jerry Bruckheimer’s Secret Code To Successful Reboots

4:15 - How Tracy Morgan And Ryan Coogler Pitched ‘Coming 2 America’ To Eddie Murphy

5:55 - Kevin Bacon And Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Relationship With The Iconic ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Soundtrack

7:15 - Director Mark Molloy On Revamping The Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Soundtrack

7:55 - When Judge Reinhold And John Ashton Felt “At Home” On The New Set

8:30 - Why Eddie Murphy Got Rid Of His Iconic Laugh

9:30 - The ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Oscars Game With Jerry Bruckheimer And Mark Molloy

10:18 - Will Joseph Gordon-Levitt Be In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery?’

10:40 - Is Kevin Bacon In His Villain Phase?