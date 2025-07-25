Rob Reiner Told Us How Ozzy Osbourne, Sting, And Other Musicians' Reacted To This Is Spinal Tap: 'Hey, Wait A Minute'

This Is Spinal Tap is getting a sequel thanks to the efforts of Harry Shearer, and while the original has obtained many accolades in the decades since its release, a lot of actual rockers at the time were on the fence about it. Most notably, it's well-reported that the late Ozzy Osbourne didn't laugh at the movie, stating it was just too real to his own experience as a musician.

I had the honor of talking to Rob Reiner about the original film, and after mentioning Ozzy's response, I wondered if other musicians had talked to him over the years about the iconic mockumentary. The director, who will reprise his role as the "director" character in the upcoming sequel, confirmed that he's heard from a lot of notable rockers over the years about the movie, including Sting and Axl Rose:

Some would get the joke right away and have a great time, and others, not just Ozzy, Steven Tyler, there were a number of people who went, ‘Hey, wait a minute.’ I think also Axl Rose had a problem with it. And when I first met Sting and he told me he had seen it over and over again, he said, ‘Every time I watch it, I don't know whether to laugh or cry.’So we did play close to the bone, and we did try to show that world as it really is.

It's interesting to hear how big names, many of whom lived some version of the experiences Spinal Tap plays out in the movie, have wildly different reactions to it all. It certainly feels like it captures a moment in time for a musical genre and deserves a slot as one of the best music movies of all time.

Part of the authenticity of This Is Spinal Tap is why so many are excited for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Behind the humor, there's a deep reference for the world these musicians come from, which Rob Reiner expounded upon when he talked about why the movie works:

But we also love rock n roll, so we were respectful and tried to [honor it.] Our group is the first generation to grow up on Rock' n Roll, so we love it, and at the same time, we also see the excess of it and what's funny about it.

That trend will continue in Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, where the band gets together after decades of being estranged for one final show. Rob Reiner confirmed to CinemaBlend that he leaned on the advice of some of his famous friends, like Paul McCartney (who appears in the sequel), for some insight into that experience.

While Rob Reiner admitted to CinemaBlend there was hesitation for a long time about whether a sequel to This Is Spinal Tap ever needed to happen, he said the concept came along pretty quickly when they started to think about aging and estranged actors. He also confirmed the sequel will feature many of the classic songs from before, but updated and still performed by Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest and whoever their new drummer will be.

As more stories come out about Ozzy Osbourne after his death, I find it easy to believe he related to some of the chaos and goofiness of This Is Spinal Tap. There's a popular clip of him ranting about his wife Sharon having bubbles release during his concert, which feel all too similar to the Stonehenge incident in the beloved comedy. It's a shame he won't get to see the sequel, as I would love to see how he reacts to it or any easter eggs that relate to other musicians careers.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues comes out on September 12th. CinemaBlend will be talking about plenty of other upcoming movies and TV shows in the meantime, so be sure to keep checking in with us!