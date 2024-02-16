What Bob Marley: One Love’s Director Took Away From His King Richard Experience With Will Smith For The Music Biopic
The Bob Marley: One Love director learned a lot from the making of his Oscar-winning biopic.
Arriving in the heart of award’s season in 2021, the biopic King Richard proved to be a breakout success for director Reinaldo Marcus Green – the film earning widespread critical praise and Will Smith ultimately winning the Oscar for Best Actor. In the aftermath of that kind of achievement, it’s logical that a filmmaker would use what they learned from the experience as they begin work on their next project, and Green did exactly that in the making of his new film Bob Marley: One Love.
As captured in the video above, I interviewed Reinaldo Marcus Green earlier this month during the London press day for his new movie, and he discussed what he took away from his time making King Richard and how he applied it to the making of Bob Marley: One Love. Making another movie based on a true story, he emphasized collaborating with the people who were in the lives of the subject being depicted. Said Green,
For the director, it was invaluable to have the perspectives and memories of the people who were in Bob Marley’s life at the time surrounding the making of the Bob Marley and the Wailers album Exodus. As noted by Green, he got just that thanks to the Marley family – including Rita, Ziggy, and Stephen Marley – and Cedella Booker.
Reinaldo Marcus Green also spoke to how the making of King Richard influenced the casting process for Bob Marley: One Love – specifically when it came to performers and certain skillsets… or the lack thereof. Rather than being overly concerned about how an actor might swing a racquet, the more important thing was working with someone who could properly capture their character. Knowing that he was going to use Bob Marley’s music, Green didn’t search for sound-alikes:
Fortunately for Reinaldo Marcus Green, he found Kingsley Ben-Adir. The British actor has experience on his resume playing real people – having played Malcolm X in Regina King’s One Night In Miami… and Barack Obama in the 2020 miniseries The Comey Rule – but portraying Bob Marley was still a new challenge.
I asked Reinaldo Marcus Green to compare and contrast Will Smith’s approach to playing Richard Williams and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s performance in One Love. He explained that they were basically night and day, saying,
No, I think they're very different actors. Very different actors, very different approaches. Equally talented. Everybody comes at the game completely different – but also completely different roles. Maybe if Will was playing Bob Marley sure. He would've taken a similar methodology. So I think in this case, it was so unique given who Kingsley had to capture in this film.
Continuing, the filmmaker specifically highlighted Ben-Adir’s transformation as Bob Marley:
Audiences can now see Kingsley Ben-Adir in action, as Bob Marley: One Love is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more from my interviews with the director and stars of the film, and preview all of the other big titles on the way this year by checking out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
