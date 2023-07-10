Bob Marley: One Love: Release Date, Trailer, And Other Things We Know About The Music Biopic

Like oh so many other musicians, there have been multiple attempts to transform Bob Marley’s life story into music biographical dramas over the years, but none have ever materialized for one reason or another. But that will soon change with the release of Bob Marley: One Love, a 2024 movie diving into the life and legacy of the trailblazing musician who helped introduce reggae to global audiences a half-century ago.

Below is a breakdown of everything we know about the upcoming biopic, including its release date, cast anchored by two promising Marvel stars, trailer, and why fans of the late singer’s work should be excited to check it out early next year.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Fans of Bob Marley’s music have waited decades to see a movie based on his life and career, but they won’t have to wait too much longer, as One Love is slated to open in theaters on January 12, 2024, according to Deadline .

Though the first month of the year typically doesn’t have a stacked calendar, this will be different next year, as the biopic will share its release date with The Book of Clarence, Lights Out, and Netflix’s Lift. And that doesn’t even include all the theatrical (and streaming) releases that come out in the weeks before and after its debut.

Kingsley Ben-Adir And Lashana Lynch Lead The Bob Marley: One Love Cast

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In the intro, we mentioned that the Bob Marley: One Love cast would be anchored by two actors with prominent roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and those are Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, who will be playing the reggae singer and his wife, Rita Marley, respectively.

Ben-Adir, who is currently playing the lead villain role on the Disney+ MCU streaming series , Secret Invasion, was the first to join the cast more than a year ago. In February 2022, Variety reported that the actor, who previously played Malcolm X in the Academy Award-nominated One Night in Miami…, would be portraying Marley in the upcoming biopic. A few months later, in August 2022, Deadline reported that Lynch, who played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as MI6 agent Nomi in No Time to Die, had been tasked with portraying the late singer’s wife and music partner.

Deadline later reported in February 2023 that Michael Gandolfini, Tosin Cole, James Norton, and numerous others had been added to the cast.

The Bob Marley: One Love Trailer Shows The Reggae Singer’s Rise To Fame And Philosophy Of Peace

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Those worried Bob Marley: One Love was going to be a music biopic that didn’t feature any of the artist’s iconic tracks were in for a treat in July 2023 when Paramount Pictures released the first teaser trailer. Playing over the numerous clips of Kingsley Ben-Adir’s version of the influential singer were portions of unforgettable reggae anthems “Jamming,” and “Exodus,” which will surely be a taste of things to come when the movie is released next year.

The trailer also takes a deep dive into the singer’s rise to fame and shows Marley performing in front of massive crowds, bumping shoulders at fancy parties, and being on the top of the world. But the teaser also shows the price of fame, as Marley and his crew become the target of some kind of attack that leaves him carrying physical and mental scars.

Bob Marley: One Love Will Center On The Late Singer As He Overcomes Adversity And Starts A Music Revolution

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Though the specifics about the plot of Bob Marley: One Love have yet to be revealed, Paramount Pictures has announced that the biographical drama will center on the late singer as he overcomes adversity and starts a music revolution, one that still resonates with audiences more than 40 years after he passed away in May 1981. It has also been revealed that the film will celebrate the life and music of the icon known for spreading a message of love and unity around the world.

King Richard Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Helms The Bob Marley Biopic

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In addition to having some tremendous talent in front of the camera, Bob Marley: One Love will also be helmed by a filmmaker with a great deal of experience in the realm of biopics. In March 2021, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Reinaldo Marcus Green would be stepping behind the camera for the upcoming biographical drama.

This will be Green’s third consecutive movie to fall into the biopic category. He previously made the aforementioned King Richard, which earned Will Smith his first Oscar in March 2022. Prior to that, Green helmed Joe Bell, the Mark Wahlberg-led drama about a grieving father coming to terms with his son’s suicide.

The Movie Was Made In Cooperation With The Marley Family

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Another thing that should excite long-time fans of Bob Marley’s body of work is the fact that his family has been involved with One Love and they even served as producers on the upcoming biopic. In a July 2023 post on the late singer’s Instagram page, his son, Ziggy Marley, shared his enthusiasm for the project, stating:

Authenticity fills the screen with numerous Jamaican actors doing us proud in representing the culture. Filmed at the actual places where Bob walked, played football and sang like Trench Town and Bull Bay in Kingston, it is an artistic creation that we are proud of and want you to enjoy to be entertained but also to be inspired. The family produced it with Paramount studio and for us it represents the continuation of Bob’s message and growth. With this release we look forward to inspiring not only the long-time fans but also the younger generation, giving them a vehicle that opens the door to explore Bob’s life and music and in so doing expand his universal message of unification, justice and peace throughout the Earth.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer also revealed that the movie will show “what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain, his sorrows, his joys, and his redemption” before describing it as “one of the most unique” productions to come out of Hollywood. Marley previously revealed during the Paramount Pictures 2023 CinemaCon presentation (via The Hollywood Reporter ), that physical production had already wrapped.