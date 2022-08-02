'Bullet Train' Video Interviews With Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, And More!
By Eric Eisenberg , Katie Hughes published
Watch the stars of "Bullet Train" discuss their favorite behind-the-scenes details with CinemaBlend.
Brad Pitt and more of the absolutely stacked cast of “Bullet Train,” including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and Hiroyuki Sanada joined CinemaBlend to discuss their favorite behind-the-scenes details and more. Watch as they dive into working with Director David Leitch, filming high-intensity action sequences in small train cars, working on the film during the height of COVID and more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:18 - Brad Pitt On Reuniting With Former Stuntman-Turned-Director David Leitch
01:20 - Hiroyuki Sanada Discusses Working With David Leitch And His Past Experiences With Him As Stunt Coordinator
02:28 - How Super Tight Spaces Contributed To The Badass Fight Scenes Of ‘Bullet Train’
05:19 - Hiroyuki Sanada On Rehearsing And Filming During The Height Of The COVID-19 Pandemic
06:19 - John Wick Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada Teases A History With Keanu Reeves's Hero
07:26 - Outro
