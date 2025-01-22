CBS' FBI Has Another Spinoff In The Works With A Twist, But One Star Still Has Me Worried About FBI: International's Life Or Death Cliffhanger

The FBI franchise on CBS has become the network's most expansive over the past few years, and now it could be getting even bigger with yet another spinoff. This one would have a twist that's possibly even bigger than FBI: International being set on another continent, but even the big news about a fourth series doesn't distract me fully from being worried about Vo's fate on International ahead of that entry's winter premiere in the 2025 TV schedule. In fact, when I spoke with actress Vinessa Vidotto, she shed more light on Vo's status after being shot. (More on that below.)

Still, let's start with the news that could shift the entire CBS lineup before the end of the year – FBI: CIA.

FBI's Next Potential Spinoff

It may be hard to remember at this point with CBS' having a full night dedicated to FBI action, but this corner of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe started out with just FBI back in 2018. FBI: Most Wanted was the first spinoff in early 2020, followed by FBI: International in late 2021. Now, the network may have a fourth entry in the franchise in the 2025-2026 TV schedule.

A series combining the familiar action of the FBI world with CIA action is in the works, according to Deadline, with the extremely literal title of FBI: CIA. If ordered to series, the premise would follow the investigations of a "strait-laced FBI agent and street-smart CIA agent" in a new secretive task force tackling domestic terrorism in the New York City area.

The two lead characters would be introduced in FBI's current season and be series regulars if what seems to be a backdoor pilot results in a full order. Of the three current shows, FBI is the only one already renewed for the 2025-2026 TV schedule. It's unclear what FBI: CIA would mean for Most Wanted and/or International, if CBS intends to keep its FBI Tuesdays.

Considering some of the events of FBI and Most Wanted, including domestic terrorism more regularly in another spinoff wouldn't be a stretch! In fact, the winter premiere of the original series – which will be a big one for John Boyd's still partner-less Agent Scola – will concern terrorism.

The project is said to be written by Dick Wolf himself as well as FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and Guardians of the Galaxy fame, and former CIA officer David Chasteen. The lead characters have yet to be cast.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while this is all big news and certainly raises questions about Most Wanted, International, and the rest of CBS' packed primetime lineup, I can't help but keep wondering about Vo's fate after being shot in FBI: International's fall finale.

What About Vo On FBI: International?

As fans of FBI: International undoubtedly remember, the Fly Team seemed to have finally gotten their long-awaited victory over Greg Csonka in the fall finale, but that win came far too early in the episode to stick. Before they could bring all the bad guys in to be incarcerated, a shootout happened with Vo having the very bad luck to be shot in the collarbone, just beyond what her bulletproof vest covered. The 2024 half of Season 4 ended with Vo in surgery and losing a lot of blood, with Raines tearfully telling the rest of the team that "it doesn't look good."

And since International is part of the franchise that killed off a leading man with Jess on FBI: Most Wanted, it's never really unreasonable to worry about even a major character's fate. So, with the lingering question of her character's fate, I had to know when I spoke with Vinessa Vidotto about FBI: International: had she been forewarned that her character would be shot? She of course didn't drop any spoilers ahead of the winter premiere, but shared:

Nope, I found out when I read it! [laughs] You don't know what's going to happen unless you ask ahead of time, when you're like, 'Okay, what are you guys writing next? What are you guys doing?' And I did not ask, so therefore, surprise, surprise.

Talk about a big twist to discover for your character while reading a script! FBI: International has delivered its fair share of cliffhangers before, but unlike the explosion that resulted in some serious injuries and a cast departure, this one left Vo in particular with her life on the line.

Vinessa Vidotto in fact went on to give "huge" credit to the hair and makeup teams on International because "they know what they're doing" and she "looked sickly" after Vo was shot. So, after she found out that Vo would be shot, did she ask the showrunner or writers what Vo's fate would be?

No, because I believe the scripts came out back to back, and so I think my cast mates told me. I can't remember. All I was focused on was 'Okay, I've been shot.’

The actress also shared that she did a lot of research on "how to react when you get shot in the moment that it happens," so it's no wonder that she was focusing on the event itself than on whatever the aftermath would be. I couldn't help but note to Vidotto that Vo really had bad luck to be shot just beyond the collar of her protective bulletproof vest, and she responded:

Right on the collarbone. That's a pretty bad spot, because it's near like a main artery, I believe, and then it's just connected to the arm and the neck and everything.

So, will Vo survive or succumb to her injuries when FBI: International returns with the winter premiere on Tuesday, January 28 at 9 p.m. ET? Fans will all have to tune in to find out, but I certainly feel comfortable saying that the Fly Team had the biggest cliffhanger at the end of 2024 of the three FBI shows, although OA certainly went through the wringer over on the original.

It may be some time before we get any further word on FBI: CIA, although I'm curious when the potential stars will be cast and introduced on the original show. For now, we can look forward to all the winter premieres on January 28 on CBS, starting with FBI at 8 p.m.ET, of course continuing with International at 9 p.m. ET, and finishing with FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET.

If you need a fall finale refresher before the winter premieres, you can find those episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.