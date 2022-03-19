Cheaper By The Dozen’s Gabrielle Union Joined The Disney+ Movie Because She Saw ‘Zero Diversity’ In Family Movies While Growing Up
Gabrielle Union was on a mission to create a diverse blended family in Cheaper By the Dozen.
Gabrielle Union and family fare aren’t usually mentioned in the same sentence. She tends to lean toward iconic roles in more broad comedies and dramas, along with some action flicks. So doing a new interpretation of Cheaper By the Dozen added a traditional family film to Union’s extensive film resume, but that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t a fan of the genre. She grew up on them, but there was one glaring omission that drove her to join the Disney+ movie.
Growing up in Nebraska, the Cheaper By the Dozen star watched countless family fare courtesy of her older sister. She spent years watching the original Cheaper By the Dozen, along with classic musicals Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Meet Me in St. Louis. While Union cherished those films, she noticed a lack of diversity amongst the casts. Gabrielle Union opened up to CinemaBlend about her observations while sighting another Disney movie, saying:
Seeing the Disney animated musical Encanto (which CinemaBlend's Dirk Libbey rated 4.5 out of 5 stars) as the first real diverse family spoke volumes. As classic as Gabrielle Union’s favorites are, the glaring omission of diversity and representation was obvious despite those films taking place in the real world. So Union felt it was her obligation to change the look of family films. That’s why she chose to do the latest Cheaper By the Dozen remake, but doing the film was more about mirroring her current family life and upbringing on screen. In her words:
As Gabrielle Union pointed out, many families across different racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds function similarly to the one in Cheaper By the Dozen. Having multiple generations in one home isn’t far from the norm. Unfortunately, as Union mentioned, that portrayal is often shown in a negative light because of often-difficult circumstances, but the Disney+ film is the actress' way of correcting that narrative. Of course, Union isn't one to hold her tongue, as witnessed with her regret over muzzling her Bring it On character Isis.
Of course, the Disney+ remake is the third time this large, blended family has come to the screen. The 1950 original film was a critical and box office hit before being revived in 2003 with a loose adaptation starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt respectively playing Tom and Kate Baker, with a sequel arriving in 2005. The cast of the 2003 film reunited to recreate some beloved scenes for the non-profit No Kid Hungry. While the newest remake is receiving mixed reviews, the film is changing the look of blended families in cinema. You can watch Cheaper By the Dozen now, along with other amazing movies on Disney+.
