The Best Movies On Disney+ Right Now - October 2021

Disney+ is a relatively new streaming service compared to the likes of Netflix and Hulu, but that doesn’t mean it doesn't have some awesome movies that you can stream right now.

From superheroes in the Marvel movies to intergalactic battles in the Star Wars movies, there is so much streaming on Disney+. It’s up to you to decide what the best movies are to watch. Here is what is available to stream right now.

Hocus Pocus

In Hocus Pocus, A trio of comedic witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are resurrected by a teenager on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts. Now, it’s up to the kids to somehow banish the witches for eternity before they steal the souls of the children around them to stay young forever.

The Fault In Our Stars

In The Fault in Our Stars, two teenage cancer patients (played by Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley) begin a journey together when they realize they share a certain kind of wit, a dislike for the conventional around the world, and a love that takes them all the way to Amsterdam to meet one of her favorite authors.

Hamilton

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda ’s project come to life in Hamilton: An American Musical. This story of Alexander Hamilton spans years, from his early days in the American Revolution to his marriage to Eliza Hamilton, and, later, to his time in the White House as the treasurer of the United States - all set to some awesome contemporary music.

Avatar

In Avatar, a paraplegic Marine (Sam Worthington) is dispatched to a moon called Pandora, where he is sent on a mission to investigate the world, before he finds himself growing attached to this newfound home, and the people who inhabit it.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Robin Williams shines in this movie. Mrs. Doubtfire tells the story of a divorced man who wants to be with his kids, so he disguises himself as a middle-aged British woman and acts as their nanny in order to be with them once again.

The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap follows two twins (played by Linsey Lohan) separated due to divorce who suddenly find and meet each other at summer camp. They team up and head back to their parents' homes, with the intent of somehow trapping them together so that they can fall back in love and all be a happy family again.

Wolfgang

In Wolfgang, follow the story of legendary master chef, Wolfgang Puck, as you learn about his early beginnings in the field, how he began his star-studded career, his takeover of the frozen pizza industry, and so much more.

A Wrinkle In Time

This science-fiction movie , called A Wrinkle in Time, follows a young girl who, with the help of three magical beings and some friends, sets off on a quest to somehow find her missing father so they can be reunited. Reese Witherspoon , Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and more lead this star-studded cast.

Mr. Holland’s Opus

In Mr. Holland’s Opus, a composer who is frustrated with his work finds fulfillment in his life as a high school music teacher, taking the job to just pay rent at first, but finding that teaching the love of music to children is better than anything in the world.

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

This 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle, a young woman on the French countryside who suddenly finds her life turned upside down when she exchanges her freedom for her father’s freedom, and gets locked away in an enchanted castle with a terrifying beast. Other celebrities who star are Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and more.

Book of Life

This latinx film , The Book of Life, follows the journey of Manolo, a young man who is torn between fulfilling the expectations his family has set for him and following his dreams, leading him on a journey that spans three amazing worlds, where he must face some of his darkest fears.

Cruella

In this live-action movie, Emma Stone stars as Cruella, an orphan who’s all grown up and has a dream of being a star in fashion. But, when she finds out one of her idols is actually not who she thought she was, she takes it upon herself to cause mayhem and take her place in the fashion world. Thankfully, no Dalmations were harmed in the making of this film.

The Sandlot

The Sandlot is a classic coming of age Disney film about Scottie Smalls, a young boy who moves to a new neighborhood and makes friends with a bunch of kids who play baseball. Together, they go on a series of funny and heartwarming adventures, running into trouble along the way.

Remember The Titans

In this sports film , Remember the Titans follows a newly appointed African-Ameircan coach and his high school football team on their first season as a racially integrated unit, making history in the country. Denzel Washington leads this inspiring film.

Freaky Friday

Starring Lindsey Lohan and Jaime Lee Curtis, Freaky Friday tells the story of a mother and daughter with communication issues, but when a crazy night causes them to switch bodies, they must live out their days as if nothing has happened, while trying to figure out how to switch back.

The Greatest Showman

If you wanted to check out a great modern musical, watch The Greatest Showman. Starring Hugh Jackman, the musical tells the story of P.T. Barnum, the legendary ringmaster of Barnum’s American Museum - later creating Barnum & Bailey Circus. Zac Efron and Zendaya also star.

Hidden Figures

In this inspiring biographical film, Hidden Figures tells the story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, and Mary Jackson, three brilliant African-American women who worked for NASA, and were the brains behind many of the operations there, like sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Home Alone

This classic Christmas film starring McCauley Culkin is one to always remember and watch. Home Alone follows Kevin, a young boy who is accidentally left home alone during the holiday season. However, when bandits threaten to break into his house and steal all their valuables, it’s up to him to defend it and keep his home safe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their endless collection of amazing Marvel movies. Begin at the start with Robert Downey Jr’s , Iron Man, or perhaps check out Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. Check out the wonderful Avenger’s Endgame and watch the cast kick butt and take names. You won’t be disappointed no matter what you pick.

Pixar Films

You feel like crying? Because Pixar will happily make you do it. Check out some of Pixar’s amazing animated films, from revisiting the classic Toy Story cast from 1995, to some of its latest entries like Disney+ original , Luca.

Disney’s Animated Films

Disney is known for its wonderfully animated and joyous animated films, and there are plenty to watch on Disney+. From the very beginning of Disney film history with Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to some of its latest hits such as the Frozen series or Raya and the Last Dragon. Watch as you dive into the fantasy worlds of places like Tangled, or perhaps fly up into the air with the superhero film, Big Hero 6. No matter the genre, Disney will satisfy your needs.

Star Wars Saga

Do you have what it takes to be a jedi? Ask yourself that while you watch the Star Wars saga . Iconic films such as Star Wars: Episode 4 - A New Hope are available to stream, as well as recent releases in the Star Wars universe, as well, such as Star Wars: Episode 7 - The Force Awakens. Be sure to also check out the Star Wars Disney+ original, The Mandalorian, once you’re watching all those lightsaber battles.

Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise

Sail away on the seas and drink some rum with The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Johnny Depp stars in the film series, telling the story of Jack Sparrow, and his misadventures on the sea, and the crazy characters that he runs into. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley star in several of the films, as well.

With so many amazing movies to watch, you’ll have endless hours of entertainment ahead of you. Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to re-watch every MCU film for the umpteenth time.