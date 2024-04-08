'Civil War' Interviews With Kirsten Dunst, Alex Garland, Cailee Spaeny And Wagner Moura
Visionary Writer/Director Alex Garland is back with his new film “Civil War” starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura.
Alex Garland, the visionary writer/director behind groundbreaking science fiction hits like “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” is back with his new film “Civil War.” Watch our own Sean O’Connell sit down with Garland and the star-studded cast (Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura) as they discuss the grueling difficulty of shooting a film with such tension, cinematic childhood influences and what the film taught them about the political divide.
Video Chapters:
0:00 - Intro.
0:25 - Alex Garland Gushes About Cailee Spaeny
1:05 - Kirsten Dunst Names Her Childhood Cinematic Mentors
1:50 - Alex Garland On His Inspiration For Making A Film About Journalists
2:30 - Alex Garland Describes The Toughest Scenes To Shoot In ‘Civil War’
3:35 - The ‘Civil War’ Cast Never Had A Rest Day
4:10 - Why Alex Garland Starts Writing At The End
4:50 - What Wagner Moura Learned While Shooting ‘Civil War’
