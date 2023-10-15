The Complicated Way The Demon Voice Was Created In The Making Of The Exorcist: Believer
The voice is Legion, for it is many.
In the realm of the best horror movies, few films have had as profound an impact as The Exorcist. William Friedkin’s 1973 classic sent shivers down the spines of audiences worldwide with its chilling tale of a young girl's possession by a malevolent demon, and it altered cinema forever. Over four decades later, director David Gordon Green has revisited the horror genre's landmark with his 2023 requel/legacyquel The Exorcist: Believer. In an interview with Chris Nelson, the Special Make-up FX designer for the film, we delved into the highly complicated way the haunting demon voices were brought to life in the film.
Speaking with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg, which you can watch above, the FX professional opened up about the unconventional process David Gordon Green implemented for the possession film. Nelson revealed:
This revelation adds a unique layer of complexity to creating the demon's voice. The voices are not only found in seasoned actors but also members of the crew, making the demonic presence more authentic and visceral. When asked if he could recognize his voice in the movie, Nelson enthusiastically continued:
But it wasn't just Nelson who lent his voice to the sinister entity. Director David Gordon Green further elaborated on the process in a separate interview. He explained,
What becomes evident through these quotes is the meticulous nature of crafting the demon's voice in The Exorcist: Believer. The team delved into various avenues to find the perfect blend of eerie and horrifying. The director continued,
This behind-the-scenes insight highlights the dedication and creativity that went into making The Exorcist: Believer. It's clear that the demon's voice wasn't just a product of digital manipulation but rather a combination of unique voices and talented actors, delivering a spine-chilling performance that will haunt audiences for years to come.
First announced in 2021, The Exorcist: Believer is reviving the franchise and claimed the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, but it has faced predominantly negative reviews. While this stumble might suggest the end of future plans, that's not entirely the case – but there could be significant changes that happen with the sequels.
The highly awaited legacyquel of one of the greatest demonic possession movies is currently in theaters. Don't miss it, and decide for yourself. Additionally, explore our 2023 movie release schedule to stay updated on upcoming horror movies near you.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
