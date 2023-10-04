Critics Have Seen The Exorcist: Believer, And They Have Mixed Opinions On The Classic Franchise’s New Sequel
Ellen Burstyn returns for the first of an expected trilogy.
The Exorcist is considered one of the best horror movies of all time, and while the franchise has provided a handful of sequels and prequels in the 50 years since its release, The Exorcist: Believer is set to introduce a new demon upon two young girls when it hits theaters on October 6. For the first time, Ellen Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, who is trying to save two girls from suffering the same fate as her daughter. Critics have screened the new film from director David Gordon Green, and it sounds like some people are more excited about this upcoming horror flick than others.
This film is the first of a new Exorcist trilogy and stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Jennifer Nettles as the parents of the demon Lamashtu’s victims, Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum). Linda Blair won’t appear on screen in this sequel, but the actress did serve as an advisor on set for the young actresses, in order “to take them to dangerous places safely,” per to the director. Just how dangerous are we talking? Let’s see what the critics have to say. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Exorcist: Believer, Eric Eisenberg rates it 4 stars out of 5, saying its strengths outweigh its faults:
Sabina Graves of Gizmodo isn’t quite as enthused about the sequel, remarking that it’s lacking some of what made the original so captivating. However, the critic calls it a solid first entry to the legacy trilogy and says Leslie Odom Jr. is a tour de force. In Graves words:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY rates it 3 out of 4 stars, writing that while it’s nowhere near as scary as William Friedkin’s 1973 classic, Believer does a decent job of exploring every parent’s deepest fears. The critic continues:
Jake Kleinman of Inverse calls The Exorcist: Believer a “soulless reboot” whose scares seem restrained and effects too reliant on CGI. Ellen Burstyn’s performance is the lone bright spot of this legacyquel, according to Kleinman, who writes:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says no amount of prayers can save this hellish-for-all-the-wrong-reasons sequel. Ellen Burstyn is trotted out for credibility and then treated with “stunning disrespect,” the critic says, in an unnecessary and uninspired horror movie. Schager recommends audiences “Skip It,” writing:
If you think this horror offering should be part of your October movie-going plans, you can catch The Exorcist: Believer in theaters starting Friday, October 6. Be sure to take a look at all of the other upcoming horror movies, as well as our 2023 movie calendar to see films of all genres that are coming soon to the big screen.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
