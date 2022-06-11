Crimes Of The Future’s Léa Seydoux And Viggo Mortensen Share Their Ideas On The Meaning Behind Cronenberg’s Latest Movie (Hint: It’s Not To Gross You Out)
Since David Cronenberg’s latest movie Crimes of the Future has focused its marketing around images of sliced-up bodies and the tagline “surgery is the new sex,” there’s been an interesting discourse about what The Fly filmmaker could possibly have in store for audiences with his return to sci-fi horror. Then, when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, there were reports of viewers walking out of the debut screening during its grotesque sequences. Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen, two of the movie's stars, have ideas about the movie’s themes, and their answer opposes the popular belief about it.
When CinemaBlend virtually sat down with Seydoux and Mortensen, we spoke about the themes of the film from their own point of view. First, in the No Time To Die actress’ words:
Both Seydoux and Mortensen seem to agree on the core element of the movie, and to them, it’s nearly a love story. Check out the Lord of the Ring actor’s thoughts:
You can check out the Crimes of the Future actors’ full responses in the video above. Cronenberg’s latest movie centers on their characters, Mortensen’s Saul Tenser and Seydoux’s Caprice, who are performance artists in an imagined future. In this future, humans have evolved past simple pleasures and turn to pain to turn them on and entertain themselves. Weird? Yes, but as the actors shared, there’s a deeper storyline between its main characters they enjoyed exploring.
While much of the conversation around Crimes of the Future is in its blood and gore, which is often associated with David Cronenberg’s best work, the movie itself has an emotional story involving these performance artists who have a unique partnership and care about one another in an intriguing way. As someone who has seen the movie (check out CinemaBlend’s review of Crimes of the Future), I can see how the actors have gravitated toward this element of the film, because it was truly the most human and oddly most interesting element of the movie.
Crimes of the Future feels like a thought experiment of where we could go as a society in hundreds of years as we continue to become numbed by the entertainment that used to blow our minds. And amidst the ideas being explored, the audience is grounded by the affection two people can have for each other, even if their careers and way of having sex are super uncomfortable and alien to modern times.
