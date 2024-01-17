Criminal Record's Creators Took Inspiration From The ‘Machismo’ Of Michael Mann Movies, But Twisted It Especially For Their Apple TV+ Series

As viewers make their way into the still fresh 2024 TV schedule , a lot of different titles are going to be competing for their attention. Apple TV+ subscribers certainly know this, as the recent premiere of the crime drama Criminal Record has only highlighted this fact further. With executive producers Paul Rutman and Elaine Collins celebrating this launch, they recently revealed that the movies of legendary director Michael Mann offered a specific influence to the Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi-starring series.

Namely, as Ms. Collins would put it, the “machismo” of Mann’s filmography was the factor they wanted to twist within the familiar formula seen in the director’s movies. As Mr. Rutman would name the three movies in particular he saw as inspirations for Criminal Record, the remarks you’re about to read are all the more fitting.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Michael Mann Films That Inspired Criminal Record

As I was able to sit down with actors and executive producers from Criminal Record during its recent press days, digging into differences was a subject firmly on my mind. In the case of Peter Capaldi, the actor highlighted how DCI Daniel Hegarty differs from Malcolm Tucker , his classic character from The Thick of It.

In a similar vein, I was curious how Rutman and Collins saw this project as a change of pace from their previous collaboration on the hit series Vera. Part of the answer that was given saw Elaine Collins discussing how Vera was more akin to an Inspector Morse-style mystery, whereas Criminal Record was partially inspired by series like Netflix’s A+ drama Unbelievable.

And as Paul Rutman told CinemaBlend, the works of Michael Mann came into play for some specific reasons, with the following answer citing three specific films as references:

For me, what really excited me was the idea of writing a really intense character driven crime thriller, for Peter and Cush, and to sort of try and create something that builds its intensity from just this collision of two characters. I used to love all those old Michael Mann movies, like Heat, and Collateral, and The Insider. I sort of wanted that pendulum swing, from these two characters who find themselves in conflict, in Episode 1, and you just hopefully kind of let rip for eight hours. So that was a sort of very different driver for us, particularly in kind of contemporary London, very kind of hopefully now facing. So it’s a very different world from Vera, I guess.

Judging by how Criminal Record started off with its two-episode premiere, the Mann energy is absolutely present. Right from the beginning, the story of DS June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) and her quest to dig into the truth of a potentially wrongful murder conviction puts her head to head against Peter Capaldi’s seasoned detective.

Honestly, it’s the stuff that helps make some of the best Apple TV+ shows such resounding successes. That medium in particular makes the Michael Mann connection feels even more fitting considering he was executive producer on one of the most iconic detective TV series ever, Miami Vice.

However, drawing those specific movies into the mix makes perfect sense, as components of each picture can be seen in the battle of wits between Lenker and Hegarty. So retaining the ever increasing tension of those movies was a big part of making Criminal Record a compelling drama.

And then there's the classic formula of two opposing parties, butting heads until one eventually comes out on top. While that spirit was definitely preserved, as executive producer Elaine Collins would clarify, the machismo factor of the Mann formula was something they were both keen on turning on its head.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Why Criminal Record Made A Specific Twist On The Michael Mann Formula

By now, you’re probably seeing images of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro’s iconic diner scene from Heat, or maybe Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx traveling through Collateral’s L.A. That's all well and good, as Criminal Record takes that sort of storytelling and sets is on the streets of London.

However, as Elaine Collins explained the need to cut the machismo, the differences became even more apparent. Through her remarks to CinemaBlend, Collins still showed love for the Mann formula, but shared the following as the reason why it had to change:

I think what I love about this is in Michael Mann films, which I love The Insider, but it is always two men conflicting each other. And what’s great about [Criminal Record] is that it’s a man and a woman. So it doesn’t have that kind of, I think he’s a brilliant filmmaker, but it does not have the machismo of Michael Mann films. And that, I love about it. … And sometimes that’s too much for me, to be honest; as much as I admire him.

No matter where you land on Michael Mann's filmography, the machismo is definitely inescapable. Heat especially feels like one of the biggest testosterone trips to have ever been filmed, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. However, as Collins discussed why that factor was twisted in Criminal Record, it only made me admire the show even more.

Working with the obvious power imbalance between their ranks, as well as institutionalized biases like race and gender, Criminal Record takes a grounded story and amps it up with Michael Mann’s energy. That mix separates the series from Vera, or even other contemporaries like Luther, as it feels like a bit of an in-between the former’s more traditional airs and the latter’s sensational nature.

The cat and mouse game between Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi’s leads is a dance that ramps up in scope and consequences the longer it persists. That’s probably another reason why Criminal Record’s eight-episode run is being staggered on a weekly release strategy, after its initial two-episode debut. While that’s the typical strategy for Apple TV+ series, it’s also a smart move when you have programs as compelling as this.

Whether you’re a fan of Michael Mann movies or just a good grounded detective thriller, Criminal Record is definitely a series to keep an eye on. And the ride’s only just beginning, as Apple TV+ is currently streaming the two-episode premiere, with episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays until February 23rd. So it’s not too late to join in if you want to indulge in the typical serialized experience.