Daisy Ridley Had A Physical Reason For Doing Her Own Swimming In The Young Woman And The Sea, But It Created Technical Problems For The Filmmakers
Daisy Ridley's swimming was so good it caused problems for The Young Woman and the Sea.
In The Young Woman and the Sea, Daisy Ridley plays Trudy Ederle, the first woman to ever swim the English Channel. This meant that Ridley, who gave the movie a shoutout during a recent Disneyland trip, spent a lot of time in the water. As it turns out though, the actress is in even more of the movie than you might think, which was something of a problem for the production.
Following its theatrical release, the new Disney movie The Young Woman and the Sea arrives on Disney+ today. It’s a powerful film with a strong performance by Daisy Ridley. CinemaBlend attended a press conference for the Disney+ release that included director Joachim Rønning. He explained that while he did have body doubles for Daisy Ridley, she did her own swimming, and he ended up using her in most of the film because the actress's swimming was so unique he couldn’t use anybody else. He explained…
Daisy Ridley’s powerful swimming probably looked best on camera to give the swimming scenes a bit more energy. But beyond that, if nobody else can swim like Ridley, then it becomes difficult to use body doubles, as it would be more obvious when the actress wasn’t the one on screen, as the style of swimming could change from one shot to the next.
Filming was difficult because you have a character whose face you can’t see during the most intense moments of the story. Of course, that becomes an even bigger issue when the actor floats away from the cameras. Since The Young Woman and the Sea was filmed on open water, the boats and the actor would occasionally find themselves separated. Rønning continued…
The fact that currents were going to be an issue wasn’t a surprise, and the production tried to prepare for them as best it could. There was a lot that needed to be dealt with, which Joachim Rønning admits was quite stressful, though it was perhaps fitting because it wasn’t that different from what the real Truy Ederle had to deal with. The director explained…
Daisy Ridley is great in The Young Woman and the Sea, and knowing that even when you can’t see her, it’s still her in the water doing much of the swimming makes the performance that much more powerful. You can watch The Young Woman and the Sea with a Disney+ subscription now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
'I Didn't Think I Could Love Wesley More:' Wil Wheaton And I Both Got Emotional As He Candidly Opened Up About Why Watching His Character In Star Trek: Prodigy Was So Moving
Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Tell Us About The ‘High-Stakes Christmas Shopping Trip’ They Took While Filming ‘Twisters’ And Why It Made Glen So Nervous