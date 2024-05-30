Jerry Bruckheimer Says Tom Cruise Flying Planes Is Really The Start Of Actors Upping Their Game In Movies And Cites Brad Pitt, Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley and Brad Pitt are following in Tom Cruise's footsteps.
Tom Cruise is known far and wide as an actor who gets very involved in the movies he makes. He does all his own stunts, and even knows how to fly planes, making sure that anytime you see him on screen doing basically anything, it’s really him. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that actors being this involved is growing and it really helps the movie.
Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced this weekend's Young Woman and the Sea starring Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim the English channel. He compared the movie with Top Gun: Maverick saying that both films strongly convey their emotional core due to how real they are. In the case of Top Gun, that was driven home by the fact that Tom Cruise was really flying. Bruckheiner told THR…
In a lot of cases, actors aren’t really the ones doing anything that could be conceived as dangerous. Often they’re not allowed to, as the star of a movie being hurt can delay production, which costs money. Even Tom Cruise, who broke an ankle filming a Mission: Impossible movie, knows that.
But Bruckheimer says that other actors are following in Cruise’s footsteps. When you watch the Young Woman and the Sea trailer, Daisy Ridley is the one doing the swimming. Brad Pitt also took the time to learn how to drive F1 for an upcoming film. Bruckheimer continues…
Daisy Ridley apparently spent four months training with Olympic swimmers in order to play the role of Trudy Ederle. The production could have saved a lot of time and money if the movie had simply used professional swimmers in most of the shots. But Bruckheimer believes that the emotion of the movie can be lost doing things that way.
There’s certainly some truth to that. We know Tom Cruise is out there doing his own stunts, and that perhaps makes them that little bit more thrilling. Maybe because the actor is the one performing the task, it makes the acting easier for them, and that conveys the emotion better to an audience.
There's every reason to believe that Jerry Bruckheimer is on to something. Young Woman and the Sea is getting glowing reviews from critics, with Daisy Ridley's performance getting special recognition. The emotion of the film is quite powerful. If Daisy Ridley being "real" is the reason, then hopefully more actors will follow suit.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.