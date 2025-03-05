'Daredevil: Born Again' SPOILER Interviews With Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & More
The "Daredevil: Born Again" cast discusses the first two episodes of the Disney+ series.
Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and the filmmakers behind "Daredevil: Born Again" sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about the making of the series, including its heartwrenching first episode reveal. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onorfrio discuss the differences and similarities between their characters, how Matt Murdock will respond to a life-changing loss and more.
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:10 - Charlie Cox & 'Daredevil' Team Talk Matt Murdock Losing [Spoiler] In The First Episode
00:03:31 - The Duality Of Matt Murdock & Wilson Fisk At The Core Of' Daredevil: Born Again'
00:05:04 - The 'Ticking Time Bomb' Of The Alter Ego
00:07:29 - Outro
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Charlie Cox Got Emotional When I Asked How (Spoiler)’s Death In Daredevil: Born Again Will Impact Matt’s Story For The Rest Of The Season: ‘It’s A Bold Move’
Geoffrey Rush Name Dropped Alien When Discussing The ‘Very Dark’ Tone Of New Horror Flick The Rule of Jenny Pen And I Totally See It