'Daredevil: Born Again' SPOILER Interviews With Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & More

News
By
published

The "Daredevil: Born Again" cast discusses the first two episodes of the Disney+ series.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and the filmmakers behind "Daredevil: Born Again" sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about the making of the series, including its heartwrenching first episode reveal. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onorfrio discuss the differences and similarities between their characters, how Matt Murdock will respond to a life-changing loss and more.

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:10 - Charlie Cox & 'Daredevil' Team Talk Matt Murdock Losing [Spoiler] In The First Episode

00:03:31 - The Duality Of Matt Murdock & Wilson Fisk At The Core Of' Daredevil: Born Again'

00:05:04 - The 'Ticking Time Bomb' Of The Alter Ego

00:07:29 - Outro

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock sitting in a diner looking forward.

Charlie Cox Got Emotional When I Asked How (Spoiler)’s Death In Daredevil: Born Again Will Impact Matt’s Story For The Rest Of The Season: ‘It’s A Bold Move’
Geoffrey Rush looking annoyed in The Rule of Jenny Pen trailer

Geoffrey Rush Name Dropped Alien When Discussing The ‘Very Dark’ Tone Of New Horror Flick The Rule of Jenny Pen And I Totally See It
Kendrick, grinning ear to ear, performing at the half time show Superbowl 2025, Conan O&#039;Brien&#039;s opening Monologue at the Oscars 2025.

Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar Joke At The Oscars Went Super Viral. Turns Out The Writer Who Wrote It Totally Had A Bet Going
Kendrick, grinning ear to ear, performing at the half time show Superbowl 2025, Conan O&#039;Brien&#039;s opening Monologue at the Oscars 2025.
Conan O'Brien's Kendrick Lamar Joke At The Oscars Went Super Viral. Turns Out The Writer Who Wrote It Totally Had A Bet Going
Jack Antonoff pictured speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, shown next to a stone faced Demi Moore sitting in a scene from The Substance.
Jack Antonoff Was Sitting Next To Margaret Qualley When Demi Moore Lost The Oscar For Best Actress, And Fans Can't Get Enough Of His Reaction
Dylan McDermott as Remy on FBI: Most Wanted, Jesse Lee Soffer as Wes on FBI: International.
A Lot Of Fans Were Deeply Unhappy About CBS Canceling FBI: Most Wanted And FBI: International - ‘Did Anyone Even Ask For An FBI: CIA?'
Millie Bobby Brown attends the London photocall for &quot;The Electric State&quot; at The Cinema In The Power Station on March 4, 2025 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving Full Glamour In Ruby Red Gown After Telling People To Stop ‘Bullying’ Her Fashion Choices
Thunderbolts cast in an elevator
Another Marvel Leak Has Gone Down Thanks To Toys, But It's What Isn't Seen That Has Me Worried
Luke getting his hand chopped off
The Monkey’s Director Has A Star Wars Horror Movie Idea, And I Honestly Hope It Happens
Morgan smiling in High Potential Season 1
Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Reveals First Season 2 Details, And I Hope It Doesn't Blow Up One Of My Favorite Things About The Show
Michelle Trachtenberg&#039;s Dawn in Season 7 talking to Xander
Michelle Trachtenberg’s Friends Open Up About Her Health Issues Just Before Her Death At 39: ‘Something Felt Off’
Travis Kelce makes a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live.
‘I F—king Love Playing.’ Travis Kelce Reveals The Biggest Things He Weighed Before Deciding Not To Retire From The NFL This Year
Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager on Paramount+
Following Star Trek: Prodigy, Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew Shared An Update On Janeway’s Future That Has Me Excited