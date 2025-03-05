'Daredevil: Born Again' SPOILER Interviews With Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio & More

Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and the filmmakers behind "Daredevil: Born Again" sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about the making of the series, including its heartwrenching first episode reveal. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onorfrio discuss the differences and similarities between their characters, how Matt Murdock will respond to a life-changing loss and more.

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:10 - Charlie Cox & 'Daredevil' Team Talk Matt Murdock Losing [Spoiler] In The First Episode

00:03:31 - The Duality Of Matt Murdock & Wilson Fisk At The Core Of' Daredevil: Born Again'

00:05:04 - The 'Ticking Time Bomb' Of The Alter Ego

00:07:29 - Outro