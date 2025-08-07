The Sweet Two-Word Response NCIS' Brian Dietzen Gave After Tony & Ziva's First Look Dropped

After waiting for what feels like an eternity, we are finally just a few weeks away from being able to watch Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) adventure through Europe with their young daughter. Though we have to wait until the 2025 TV schedule brings the premiere of the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva to us on September 4, we’ve gotten looks at some of what will go down on the already record-breaking series , and after the first look dropped, NCIS star Brian Dietzen had a short and sweet response.

How Did NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Respond After Tony & Ziva First Looks Dropped?

Let’s be real, even though NCIS: Tony & Ziva was officially announced only about a year and a half ago, Tiva fans had been hoping to see an on-screen reunion of their favorite couple since Cote de Pablo left her role as secretive super-agent Ziva behind in 2013. Seeing as how she and Michael Weatherly both returned to NCIS after their time as series regulars was over, but never appeared together, fans are over-the-moon when it comes to excitement for the new streaming show.

So, they probably all have the same feeling as Brian Dietzen did when the Tony & Ziva first looks hit Instagram . He responded to the post with only two words, but I think they fit everyone’s mood perfectly:

Hell yes! 🙌

“Hell yes” is right! Do you want to know how I know that all of the world’s Tiva fans feel the same as Dietzen? Not only were there other thrilled comments on that same post from fans, but when the first Tony & Ziva trailer was released, it amassed a whopping 93 million views in just the first five days.

The action-packed show will see Ziva and Tony start off in Paris, where they’re co-parenting their child, Tali , and Tony’s running a security firm. This is no standard family drama, however, as they will soon be on the run with Tali, trying to figure out who’s after all of them and still attempting to see where they stand as a couple after having spent so many years apart.

Though the series won’t be joining its predecessor on the CBS fall 2025-2026 schedule , I have no doubt that people will be tuning in when the series hits Paramount+ in just under a month. I mean, what more could fans want than a rollicking, spy-like adventure with our fave on-again-off-again twosome and their adorable daughter at the center? We’ll be ready on September 4 to see how it all goes down!