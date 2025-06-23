Daredevil: Born Again Wasn’t Charlie Cox’s Only Widely Acclaimed Release In 2025, Even Though Fan Praise About The Other Makes Him Feel Like A ‘Total Fraud’

If you’re Charlie Cox, then you’re having a pretty good 2025 so far. We saw the return of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again, possibly the most violent thing you can watch with a Disney+ subscription. But Cox can also be heard, though not seen, on the new hit video game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Cox says it’s wonderful to hear the praise for his voice work, though he also reveals he feels like something of a fraud receiving the accolades.

Appearing over the weekend at the Washington State Summer Con (via @bursinxmurdock), Charlie Cox was commended on his voice work for Clair Obscur, a recent game that has been a pretty significant hit overall. The actor took a moment to say thank you, while also making it clear he felt out of place accepting the compliment, because he doesn’t really know games, and apparently didn’t work very hard doing the work that everybody is so happy with. Cox said…

I don’t mean to minimize it in any way, it’s so cool, apparently the game is awesome. I’m not a gamer, I have no idea, I haven’t played it. My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voice-over. I was in the studio for four hours, maybe. People keep saying how amazing it is, and congratulations, and I feel like a total fraud. =

Maybe Charlie Cox didn’t put himself through the same amount of work to appear in Clair Obscrure: Expedition 33 that he did for Daredevil: Born Again, which certainly looked like a physically and emotionally taxing production. But there’s an argument to be made that the limited amount of time spent working on the game shows just how great a performer Charlie Cox is.

If he was only recording for four hours, then that means he did everything he needed to do in that time. If he hadn’t nailed every line the way the producers wanted, he would have been there longer. The praise he’s receiving certainly indicates that he didn’t “phone it in” or anything. If you get all your work done in just a few hours because you do it right the first time, more power to you.

Video game voice acting is one of those thankless jobs that is rarely celebrated when it's done well, so it’s great to hear that Cox is getting praise for his performance at all. He may not be a gamer, but if he’s this good appearing in games, and doing well is so easy for him, perhaps we’ll see him in more games login forward.

Cox is now hard at work on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which probably feels like he's earning his paycheck a bit more. He'll appear alongside a returning Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones will be making he official MCU debut in the new series.