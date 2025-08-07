Tony Hale And D'Arcy Carden Name Dropped Arrested Development And The Good Place When I Asked Which Of Their Iconic TV Characters Should Get The Sketch Treatment

If you had the chance to bring a character from your favorite TV show or movie back to life, would you do it? Well, Tony Hale and D'Arcy Carden have some picks – and they name-dropped some pretty famous characters of theirs that they would bring back.

When I spoke to the pair about their new film, Sketch, which releases on August 6th as part of the 2025 movie schedule , I was curious. The film's premise focuses on a little girl's sketches that, when dropped into a magic lake, come to life and cause mayhem. This could lead to so many opportunities in real life, which, of course, absolutely led to me asking Hale and Carden about the possibility of bringing some of their past famous characters to life.

Who D'Arcy Carden Would And Would Not Sketch To Life

Sketch itself is a film where anything that Amber (Bianca Belle) sketches into her notebook comes to life when thrown into a magic lake, which could lead to so many opportunities. When I asked D'Arcy Carden what character from her past she herself would love to sketch into real life if she were given the chance, her answer didn't surprise me -- as it's a character from one of her famous TV shows, The Good Place.

What makes it even better is that her second answer -- who she would not sketch back to real life -- is also from The Good Place:

Okay. I feel like it's a little easy for me. This is maybe too obvious, but I think it would be lovely to sketch Janet. Good Janet and have her help us all in the way that she does. And I think I would absolutely not want Bad Janet. She does not do any good for anyone on this earth. Keep her gone.

Janet is a character from The Good Place . As part of the The Good Place cast , D'Arcy Carden played Good Janet, a knowledge guide for the entirety of The Good Place. She also portrays multiple varieties of Janet, including "Bad Janet," which is a Bad Place variant of Janet, and, of course, she's a menace to society.

Who Tony Hale Would And Would Not Sketch To Life

When I asked Tony Hale the same question, his answer was everything -- because it involves one of my favorite films and favorite TV shows:

I think I'd like to meet Forky in person…because he's so full of life and has questions. I like that.

Forky was a character that debuted in the Toy Story movies , specifically the fourth in 2019, as a new toy that was purely created from Bonnie's imagination. He was also a toy that didn't believe himself to be a toy and basically had an existential crisis, which immediately helped audiences to fall in love with him.

As someone who loves all of the Pixar movies – and is looking forward to the upcoming Toy Story 5 – I think Forky is the best choice. But Hale's pick for who he would keep in the past also makes so much sense, too:

And I'm trying to think, oh, there's a lot of ones… there's a lot of [bad] ones. It's not necessarily that I wouldn't want them, I just don't think it would be a good thing for them to come back. Buster Bluth doesn't need to come back. Buster was in a state of trauma daily. He's tired.

What an answer. Hale was a principal actor in the Arrested Development cast for many years, where he played Buster Bluth. The character was terrified of everything, had many panic attacks, and went through a lot of mental duress. It's actually almost sweet that Hale would rather have Buster's time to rest rather than be brought back to life and experience all that trauma again.

While we won't be seeing any of these characters come back to life any time soon, you can check both Hale and Carden out in theaters when Sketch releases and see them take on monsters from a little girl's sketchbook – and witness how a crayon picture could somehow be so terrifying in real life.