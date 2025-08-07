It’s Been Two Years Since iCarly Was Canceled, And Miranda Cosgrove Confirmed The Movie Is Happening (And It Will Address That Cliffhanger)

The last word Carly said in the reboot of iCarly was “Mom?” Which led to her friend Harper exclaiming, “You gotta mom?!?” Then it ended there, like, for good. Yep, after Season 3 closed on that cliffhanger, the iCarly reboot got canceled . However, after two years and a few teases about what could come, Miranda Cosgrove has given an update about the future of her beloved character, explaining that a movie is on the way and it will address that cliffhanger we’ve been hanging onto for years now.

About a year after iCarly got canceled, Cosgrove reaffirmed that she was “pretty sure” a wrap-up movie would happen . However, a year passed, and nothing came out. Now it seems like there’s more momentum behind this exciting project, as the actress told EW :

It's being written, which is really exciting. And it looks like it's happening. I'm really excited.

Yay! While the iCarly reboot might not have been necessary , I certainly enjoyed it. It was a super fun comedy that gave us a new look into the lives of these characters that many of us (myself included) grew up with.

We also witnessed a historic moment play out as Carly and Freddie finally got together . Plus, we got to see a more mature side of these characters and, you know, they got to curse too. Ultimately, iCarly also served as a fun and healthy dose of nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching the original show on Nickelodeon. So, all of that made the cancellation a big bummer.

However, what made it an even harder pill to swallow was the cliffhanger. Over the course of the show’s entire run -- the OG was on from 2007 to 2012 and the reboot was around from 2021 to 2023 -- we never met Carly and Spencer’s mom. So, the fact that she showed up at the very end of that final episode (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription ) was a super-duper big deal.

Thankfully, if this movie Cosgrove is talking about happens, we’ll get to see what happens after that final moment in the finale. The Carly actress confirmed that too, saying:

We don't know who's going to play the mom character yet, but she's going to be a big part of the movie. That's exciting. We're just excited to start it and actually film.

Considering the bombshell of Season 3 had to do with her mom being back, I’m thrilled this is confirmed, and I can’t wait to see who plays Carly and Spencer’s mother. Also, I’m curious to see how both siblings react to her return, since she’s been absent from their lives for a very, very long time. It feels like a perfect and potentially full-circle story to end on too, considering the original series showed Spencer essentially raising Carly himself, because both their parents were gone.

While Miranda Cosgrove has teased this movie for a while now, and fans clearly want iCarly to come back , this is the first sign of forward momentum we’ve gotten in a long time. So, here’s hoping it actually happens!