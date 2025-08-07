How Debbie Gibson And Dolly Parton Are Lending Support As Kelly Clarkson Cancels More Dates Amidst Struggles At Home

We finally have confirmation from Kelly Clarkson herself regarding what’s been going on behind the scenes of her talk show — where she missed several tapings earlier on the 2025 TV schedule — and her Las Vegas residency, which saw some dates canceled just hours before she was supposed to take the stage. Unfortunately, the news comes as the singer postponed more concerts, and she’s getting support from celebrities like Debbie Gibson and Dolly Parton.

Fans who were planning to travel to Las Vegas for Kelly Clarkson’s Studio Sessions this month are likely severely disappointed to see the singer’s heartbreaking update. She announced via Instagram that due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s health issues, she will be postponing her remaining August dates. She wrote:

Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.

Rumors had circulated that Brandon Blackstock — who was married to Kelly Clarkson for seven years before she filed for divorce in 2020 — was ill and that the Chemistry artist had missed tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show to take their two children to visit him. Until now, however, she hadn’t spoken out about what was going on, with official word being that she was dealing with a “private matter.”

When the first two dates of her Vegas Studio Sessions were canceled, it was said that her intense preparation for the residency had taken a toll on her voice, but sources alleged that there were other factors that played into her decision.

How Debbie Gibson And Dolly Parton Are Supporting Kelly Clarkson

It’s terrible to hear that Kelly Clarkson’s family is dealing with illness in this way, and despite all the legal battles and contention that she and Brandon Blackstock have faced in the past five years, she’s always said she will prioritize her children’s needs.

While I’m sure it’s safe to say many fans are upset, it seems like Kelly Clarkson has the support of her Hollywood peers. Debbie Gibson, for one, validated the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s choice to be with her family, commenting on the post:

Priorities ❤️ Sending love to you and your family.

Rita Wilson also sent her well-wishes, writing:

Love you, Kelly. ❤️

Dolly Parton also has reportedly been “very worried” about Kelly Clarkson after allegedly hearing from mutual friends that the singer was “acting erratic and weepy.” She even reportedly offered Clarkson some “country comforting” and asked her to visit her Tennessee home. A source previously said:

Dolly wants to give Kelly some country comforting and some of her homemade apple pie, and also just give her some serious pep talks on how to handle the pressure cooker of fame and learn to delegate more. Dolly wants to be there for her.

It’s simply heartbreaking for all involved that Kelly Clarkson had to postpone her residency tour dates amid Brandon Blackstock’s illness. I’m sure the immediate future is up in the air for her as she focuses on her children’s needs, but amid concerns that she could be leaving her talk show, sources allege she “might need a shift.”

This news also comes amid alleged concerns that she’s spreading herself too thin. Kelly Clarkson is set to return as a coach on The Voice, as she’ll appear alongside Adam Levine and John Legend in February 2026 for Season 29’s revamped The Voice: Battle of Champions. Filming is already underway on that, so we’ll have to see if it, too, is affected during these tough times for her family.