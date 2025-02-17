Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera Director Christian Gudegast Tells Us How Big Nick And Donnie’s Dynamic Could Change In Future Movies, And Bring It On!
It sounds like the dynamic is changing.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. If you’ve yet to watch the buddy heist film, please proceed with caution.
The 2025 movie schedule is in full swing, and we've already seen some winners like Den of Thieves 2: Pantera paly for audiences. Critics, too, had great things to say about the buddy heist film, especially when it came to the dynamic shared by Gerard Butler’s Nick “Big Nick” O’Brien and O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie Wilson and how it evolved. Now that Den of Thieves 3 is happening, it sounds like that relationship could be changing once again.
I recently sat down with Christian Gudegast, the writer and director of the Den of Thieves movies to talk about everything from the home release of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, now available on PVOD to the franchise’s future. During that chat, I made sure to ask him just how things are going to change for the two main characters now that Donnie is working with the mafia and Big Nick is essentially a wanted criminal:
As you may recall --I said there would be spoilers -- Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ended with Donnie being broken out of jail (with the help of Big Nick) by the mafia after the Pantera game is arrested for their part in the diamond heist and impressive chase sequence. Now working for the Octopus organization, it sounds like Donnie will working his way up the food chain, as Gudegast put it.
But what about Big Nick O’Brien and all his cigarettes? What’s he going to be up to? Well, as Gudegast put it to CinemaBlend, he’s going to be exploring a new stage in his life that’s like nothing that came before:
Gudegast also alluded to both Nick and Donnie going through some more personal things when Den of Thieves 3 picks up with their stories. He didn’t give too much away, but by the sounds of it, this could be a major jump in both Nick and Donnie’s dynamic and the story as a whole.
We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Big Nick and Donnie down the road. For now, we can always go back and revisit Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, which is available on PVOD and will be on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 4, 2025, from Lionsgate.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'That's A Really Easy Thing To Botch': As Tracker's Justin Hartley Breaks Down Colter's Closure, I'm Ready For More Shaw Family Drama After The Winter Premiere
Fake Eating Can Be 'Loud And Weird,' But Alison Sweeney Has A 'Firm' Rule About Eating In Hallmark Movies