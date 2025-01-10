Critics Have Seen Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, And Most Agree Gerard Butler’s Buddy Heist Movie Is ‘Too Much Fun’
Big Nick is back.
It wasn’t long after Den of Thieves hit theaters in 2018 that writer/director Christian Gudegast began working on a sequel to the heist movie. Now, seven years later, Big Nick is finally back, hitting the 2025 movie calendar with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. This time Gerard Butler’s character is pursuing O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie Wilson after he escaped to Europe with plans to execute a new robbery. Critics were able to screen the flick ahead of its January 10 theatrical release, so let’s see what they’re saying about this second installment.
While seven years may have passed in real time, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera picks up right where its 2018 predecessor (available to stream with a Max subscription) left off, with Nick O’Brien reeling after being bested by the thief. Big Nick goes after Donnie, and what follows is a surprisingly good time, according to Christian Zilko of IndieWire, who grades it a B. Despite its mid-January release and ridiculously unserious subtitle, the Gerard Butler movie is far more entertaining than it has any right to be, the critic says, writing:
Chris Bumbray of JoBlo gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10. The critic admits going in with low expectations but was pleasantly surprised by the slick sequel. Bumbray says Pantera is much more fun than the first film with its fresh Euro-style vibes, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see Den of Thieves 3 somewhere down the road. He continues:
Matt Schimkowitz of AV Club gives Den of Thieves 2 a B-, saying this is lighter than the first movie, as Christian Gudegast has toned down moral ambiguities and cranked up the personalities and likability of the characters, making for a “funnier, chummier heist.” Schimkowitz says:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls Den of Thieves 2: Pantera a satisfying impersonation of a high-end crime film, saying that Gerard Butler is good enough to lift “a piece of pulp so it almost seems like a real movie.” The critic continues:
Frank Scheck of THR, however, isn’t here for the sequel or the bromance, saying the chemistry between Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. isn’t as interesting as the director thinks it is. Add the too-long runtime, and Scheck calls this heist movie more “numbing” than invigorating. He writes:
It sounds like if you’re able to suspend reality for long enough (probably too long) to go along for this buddy heist flick, you might be in for a good time. If Den of Thieves 2: Pantera sounds like the mid-January movie you’ve been looking for, you can catch it in theaters now.
