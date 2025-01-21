Den Of Thieves 2 Blew Me Away With Its Electric Car Chase, And I'm Even More Impressed Now That I Know How They Filmed It
Can I get a Porsche go-kart? Thanks!
I love big car chases almost as much as I love heist films, and so I got very excited when I read the critical response to Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and found out that the long-in-the-works sequel starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. featured both. And the early addition to the 2025 movie schedule didn’t disappoint with its intense robbery scenes, incredible planning sequences, and what has been described as the first electric car chase. Then I found out how director Christian Gudegast made it all happen.
This epic car chase immediately following Butler’s Nick “Big Nick” O’Brien and Jackson’s Donnie Wilson pulling off an impressive heist at the World Diamond Center in Nice, France, has everything you’d want in a scene like this, including a great story about how it all came together. In a recent interview with Variety, Terry Stacey, who worked as a cinematographer on the film, shared how pre-viz work and a pair of Porsche Taycan Turbos were made to look like go-kart helped them pull it off:
Okay, the idea of Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. riding around in a state-of-the-art electric Porsche while a stunt driver controls the vehicle from a perch atop its roof sounds so awesome and something from The Fall Guy. I love how this setup not only allowed the actors to focus on bringing this killer scene to life, but also made the whole sequence look even more realistic and epic.
Later in the interview, Stacey explained that the sequence, which took a week to shoot, used some crafty cameras as well as some daring actions to pull off the portion where the Porsche, still being chased by a pair of Audis, comes out of a tunnel high up in the mountains:
All of this worked together to create one of the best car chases in recent memory, and something I can’t wait to see Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and director Christian Gudegast outdo when the teased Den of Thieves 3 eventually comes out.
If you haven’t seen Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, don’t be like me with its predecessor by sleeping on the 2018 crime flick. While the movie isn’t for everyone, there’s so much to love, even outside the electric Porsche chase sequence.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.