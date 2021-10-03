Disney’s Encanto Animators On The Challenge Of Animating Really Fast Musical Numbers
Lin-Manuel Miranda writes another one of his famous speed-singing songs.
The heart of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film Encanto is family. The story centers around the Madrigals who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto in the mountains of Colombia. The twelve family members and their magical abilities are introduced in an original song by Lin-Manual Miranda, and the animators have discussed the challenge of animation really fast musical numbers.
Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda are familiar with his style and how he effortlessly weaves quick rap-style singing into any genre of music. ‘The Family Madrigal’ performed by Stephanie Beatriz (the voice of Mirabel) may contain some of the fastest singing ever done in a Disney movie. I spoke with Encanto Heads of Animation Renato dos Anjos and Kira Lehtomaki for an interview with CinemaBlend, and Lehtomaki shared the following about animating musical numbers:
Wow, so when it comes to animation, adding music already provides a challenge. When the music contains really fast singing, as done in many of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs, there’s an extra challenge with the technical aspects of animation. Kira Lehtomaki elaborated with the following:
With Encanto being a musical, Kira Lehtomaki and Renato dos Anjos were the perfect animators for the job. The animation is flawless. It’s a beautiful film from top to bottom. The scenery captures the beauty and magic of Colombia and the diversity among the Madrigal family is stunning. And, of course, the musical numbers are absolutely enchanting. Encanto arrives in theaters November 24. Check out the trailer for a glimpse of the music.
Obsessed with Hamilton and most things Disney. Gets too attached to TV show characters. Loves a good thriller, but will only tolerate so much blood.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.