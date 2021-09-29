How Disney’s Encanto Achieved Cultural Authenticity Without Sending The Whole Team To Colombia
Set in Colombia, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios titled Encanto embraces the diversity, culture, people and, of course, the music. In telling a story about a large extended family with themes of perception and perspective, screenwriter/director Jared Bush knew Colombia was the perfect location as a “crossroads of Latin America” that the team wanted to reflect within the Madrigal family. Although the entire Encanto team was not able to travel to Colombia, they were still able to provide an authentic experience for viewers.
In 2018, Encanto co-directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, along with composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, his father Luis and head of music Tom MacDougall, traveled to Colombia to explore and soak up the surroundings. They were able to travel before the COVID-19 pandemic, but as travel became restricted and the members of the Encanto team grew, it was not feasible to take additional trips with more of the team. I spoke with producer Clark Spencer for an interview with CinemaBlend about how the team was able to convey the culture so beautifully without that first-hand experience, and here’s what he shared:
The Encanto team at Walt Disney Animation Studios really went the extra mile with this film. Every single element was scrutinized, from the color scheme used throughout, to the way the characters interacted with each other, the set design, and even the foods and dishes seen in the background when characters move through the kitchen. Encanto transports viewers to Colombia by fully immersing them in the music and culture.
Members of the Disney family who are from Colombia along with others brought in to share about the culture provided invaluable input to Encanto. Producer Clark Spencer shared the following about getting these first-hand accounts:
As Clark Spencer mentioned, there is so much to experience, learn, and appreciate with Encanto. The animated film tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house. Every member of the family is given a magical gift, except Mirabel. When she learns the magic surrounding the family home is in danger, the only ordinary Madrigal just might be the extraordinary family’s last hope.
How well do you know your family members? How well do they know you? Explore the answers to these questions and more when Encanto arrives in theaters November 24th.
