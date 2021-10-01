Encanto: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Disney Movie





Every family can be ordinary, even when they're extraordinary. But what about a family where the ordinary is extraordinary? That's the basis for Disney's Encanto, the latest CG-animated movie from the Mouse House, which features the voice talents of Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, and Diane Guerrero, as well as the award-winning musical talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda. Premiering exclusively in theaters worldwide on November 24th, this vibrant and celebratory animated feature promises to be one of the most anticipated new films of the fall season.

We’re still learning some key details about this upcoming title, but what we’ve seen so far is already very exciting. Here’s what we know (so far) about Encanto.

Encanto Will Screen Exclusively In Theaters On November 24, 2021

It won't be long before audiences can see Disney's latest animated movie for themselves, as Encanto is set to arrive in theaters before the end of the year. The family-friendly studio has its newest title slated for November 24, 2021, which puts it exclusively in theaters in time for Thanksgiving, assuming the date sticks. But this time slot has served the studio well before, notably with Moana, and they’re hoping for renewed success.

The Original Animated Musical Stars Stephanie Beatriz

Best known for her supporting turns in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Short Term 12, to name only a couple, Stephanie Beatriz has proven her star power on screens both big and small. Now, the actress will finally have a star vehicle of her own with Disney’s Encanto, which sees Beatriz taking on the lead voice role. Though she’s well-versed in comedy and drama alike, this movie will have the potential to advance her profile in a major way — especially if it’s the next Disney classic.

Encanto Follows An Ordinary Girl In A Town Filled With Extraordinary People

What does it mean to be ordinary when everyone around you is extraordinary? Usually, movies — be it superhero blockbusters or generation-spanning biopics — ask the opposite question. But Encanto delightfully looks to spin this familiar tale on its head, exploring the everyday life of a family with incredible gifts and capabilities … and the one 15-year-old girl who doesn’t quite have it all together. With some catchy tunes and Disney magic thrown into the mix, we might be looking at the Mouse House's next big hit. But only time will tell on that front.

The Voice Cast Includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, And More

Along with Stephanie Beatriz lending her pipes to the lead role, Disney’s Encanto will also feature the voice talents of Maria Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan, and John Leguizamo. More specifically, Valderrama will be heard as Agustin Madrigal, Mirabel’s father, Cepeda will play Julieta Madrigal, Mirabel’s mother, Guerrero will voice Isabela Madrigal, Mirabel’s sister, Adassa will be heard as Dolores Madrigal, Mirabel’s aunt, and Leguizamo will lend his voice to the role of Bruno Madrigal, Mirabel’s uncle.

Disney’s Newest Animated Movie Features Original Music From Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an exceptionally busy man. Following the continuing success of Broadway’s Hamilton, the actor-writer-composer is keeping himself busy with a number of projects. Earlier this year, he was seen and heard in In the Heights and Vivo, both of which he had a heavy hand as a creative, and he’s keeping active with his upcoming work in Netflix’s directorial debut, tick, tick… BOOM!, as well as producing and composing with The Little Mermaid and The Kingkiller Chronicles. Furthermore, he’s also a writer and composer for Disney’s Encanto, which is a project that he holds near and dear to his heart (for reasons we’ll discuss later). Hopefully, the talented man isn’t burning himself out. He’s got a lot of fingers in a lot of pies, and this year could be the one that turns him into an Oscar winner — assuming this movie (or the aforementioned tick, tick… BOOM!) match the lofty expectations surrounding them. But let's not skip a beat.

Encanto Is Directed By Zootopia’s Byron Howard And Jared Bush And Co-Directed By Charise Castro Smith

In this rejuvenated era for the Mouse House, one of their biggest modern hits is Zootopia, 2016’s adventurous, thoughtful family film that explored a world filled with anthropomorphic animals living in their own wild world. Winning an Oscar for director Byron Howard, Encanto certainly comes with some lofty expectations as the filmmaker’s follow-up, though he’ll be joined by Jared Bush, another Zootopia director, and Charise Castro Smith, a newcomer to Disney animation. Hopefully, if this movie does well, Howard will renew his previous film’s heights.

Stephanie Beatriz Has Said That This Role Fills Her ‘With Immense Pride’

It’s safe to say that Encanto is not simply a plushy paid gig for Stephanie Beatriz. It’s a tremendous honor to be cast in the lead role of a Disney movie, and she’s not taking this opportunity lightly. Beatriz expressed a wealth of nostalgia and pride when talking about starring in Encanto, and she seems to want to make the most of this experience.

Specifically, here’s what Stephanie Beatriz said:

I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride. As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all.

Let's hope Encanto becomes another Disney classic.

Encanto’s Trailer Promises A Magical New Disney Movie

We won't get the full picture on Encanto until we see the movie for ourselves in November, but the trailers have done a nice job of teasing the movie's fun, colorful arrangement of characters and settings, showcasing an alluring animated movie filled with heart and humor alike. Vividly realized, based on these early promotional materials, it's clear that this movie is set to be among Disney's most inspired in ages, which should hopefully bode well for success. But it's too early to say with any certainty, of course, until we see it for ourselves.

For now, be sure to check out the trailer below:

Lin-Manuel Miranda Has Said He Wanted To Tell A Story About An ‘Intergenerational Family’ With ‘All The Complexity That Brings’

It should come as no surprise that Lin-Manuel Miranda puts his heart into his work. He’s not one to simply work for a paycheck. The well-acclaimed musician likes to make high-spirited, passionate musicals, filled with humor and heart in healthy bouts, and Encanto should be no exception. As Miranda noted in an interview with io9 , he wanted to tell a story about an intergenerational family "with all the complexity that brings." Here's what Lin-Manuel Miranda said:

One of the things that we really kind of all talked about—all the creators, Charise and Byron and Jared and I—we were like, ‘We really want to tell a family, an intergenerational family story with all the complexity that brings.’ So often when you get into story mode, it turns into the hero and the quest—and you lose characters, then you lose complexity because everything becomes the quest … It’s been really fun to sort of write, you know, musical family dynamics in a really fun and complicated way.

Additionally, the Hamilton creator noted to io9 that, unlike Moana, Lin-Manuel Miranda had an opportunity to work on Encanto from the ground floor up, which should be seen (and, obviously, heard) in the film.

Disney's Encanto dances into theaters on November 24th, 2021.