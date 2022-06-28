Downton Abbey: A New Era’s Director Explains Why He Changed The Original Scripted Ending
By Jessica Rawden published
Simon Curtis explains what Julian Fellowes originally wrote for Downton Abbey: A New Era, and the beat he felt he needed to hit.
Spoilers for Downton Abbey: A New Era abound in this piece. So, if you haven’t caught the movie on the big screen or with your Peacock Premium subscription, yet, be sure to check out one of our other wonderful articles.
Downton Abbey: A New Era really hits on a lot of different beats: it’s funny, emotional, and charming and its relationships are often complex but delightful to watch as well. The ending of the second Downton movie follows some of these same notes, bringing both laughs and tears to the eyes of its viewers (and the Downton cast). However, the exact ending scene the fans ultimately got was not what was originally scripted in the film. Instead, Director Simon Curtis revealed to CinemaBlend he felt what was originally scripted was not quite right, so he made a change.
Speaking to the director ahead of the streaming, Digital, Blu-ray and DVD releases of Downton Abbey: A New Era, Simon Curtis and I got to talking about the final scene in the movie. That scene sees Tom, Lucy, and the baby return to Downton to have a joy-filled moment in the hall while the portrait of the now-deceased Dowager Countess, played by Dame Maggie Smith, watches from the wall. It’s a moment of joy and levity after the audience has just witnessed Lady Violet’s final moments and reacted to them emotionally onscreen, with Carson even giving a notably somber monologue from downstairs. And Curtis told CinemaBlend he actually added that additional scene at the end purposefully, though it wasn’t originally in the script.
In fact, however, the Dowager Countess’ funeral was almost the final note in the film. That moment comes after she takes her last breath and makes a memorable crack to Denker along the lines of “I can’t hear myself die” before breathing her last breath. While her one-liner gives the moment levity, there’s still crying and a pall to that scene and the subsequent funeral scene that's felt by the audience. That’s apparently what Julian Fellowes originally wrote in the script, but Curtis saw things a little differently.
It’s interesting how Maggie Smith-centric Downton Abbey: A New Era ended up being, particularly given the questions that rolled around when the movie was announced about whether or not Smith would actually be involved. (Some Downton fans have even gone so far as to express Violet Crawley should have died during the events on the show.) Ultimately we get a lot of the character in the movie given the central mystery in the plot revolved around a past love interest and a villa in France.
However, focusing on the Dowager Countess also meant there are a lot of serious moments toward the end of A New Era, not least of which is the scene in which Carson quotes Shakespeare in a touching monologue about Lady Violet, which he told us was “nice” to get to do onscreen.
If Downton Abbey: A New Era ends up being the very final film in the franchise, it was determined to end on a most positive note, and while Simon Curtis’ opinion matters here much more than mine, I do feel the movie really sticks the landing with the ending it settled on. If you’d like to give it a rewatch, A New Era is available currently on Digital (opens in new tab)and can be streamed on Peacock. In addition, if you’re a hard copy cinephile, A New Era is out on Blu-ray and DVD (opens in new tab) starting on July 5.
Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.