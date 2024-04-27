'It's Making Good People Look Bad': Elsbeth Star Opens Up Following That Game-Changing Reveal And Season 2 Renewal
The star spoke with CinemaBlend about what went down on Elsbeth.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Elsbeth Season 1, called "An Ear for an Ear."
Elsbeth tackled the case of a plastic surgeon who didn't take kindly to her former protegé starting her own practice in "An Ear for an Ear," with the titular character finding some connections where the officers of the NYPD missed them. Of course, her partnership with Kaya is a lot friendlier than some of the other cops, and this was a particularly interesting episode for the duo. Kaya did some investigating on Elsbeth herself when she noticed that Elsbeth was keeping secrets, and the result was a scene that could have gone a whole lot worse than it did. Actress Carra Patterson spoke with CinemaBlend about Elsbeth's reveal... and the cast reactions to the Season 2 renewal news in the 2024 TV schedule.
Kaya finally confronted Elsbeth at the end of "An Ear for an Ear," and the outside observer had a choice to make: lie to her friend and partner about her investigation into Captain Wagner, or tell the truth. To my surprise and relief, Elsbeth came clean, and Kaya just wants to be on the side of the truth. Carra Patterson, who plays Kaya, addressed the big reveal that is bound to change the course of the show:
Considering how fundamental Elsbeth's investigation into Wagner is to the series, it seemed all too possible that she'd lie to Kaya when she started to press for information. But that's not the kind of character that Elsbeth is in this spinoff of The Good Wife, tote bags and bright colors and all. I went on to ask Patterson about Kaya's level of trust in Elsbeth, considering how long she worked under Wagner, and the actress shared:
While the season is still ongoing and plenty can change by the time the Season 1 finale airs on May 23, hopefully we'll continue to see more of Kaya and Elsbeth teaming up now that Elsbeth has opened up. The show continues to prove what cast members meant about not needing to be an expert on The Good Wife to enjoy this new project, and CBS has already guaranteed that fans don't need to worry about it ending for good this spring. When I asked Carra Patterson if the cast got the Season 2 renewal news while Season 1 was still filming, she explained:
Considering that some other CBS shows – most recently including NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons – have been cancelled this spring, getting the early renewal for Season 2 was worth celebrating by fans and stars alike. Plus, the show isn't out of fun guest stars just yet, after Showgirls alum Gina Gershon had a role in "An Ear for an Ear." Keegan-Michael Key will guest star in the next new episode, called "Something Blue."
Keep tuning in to CBS on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of Elsbeth in the wake of the leading lady's big reveal to Kaya. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).