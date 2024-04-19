I’m So Happy Elsbeth Avoided The Cancelation Axe. Two Things I Need To See Happen In Season 2

We’ve been keeping tabs on all the shows canceled and renewed in 2024 so far, and while we used to have to wait for May sweeps to find out which programs would get the axe and which would live to see another day, that’s no longer so true. The networks have really changed the game and started making decisions as the season wears on, which is great news for fans of the newcomer series Elsbeth which has already been renewed for Season 2.

After a strong premiere that held up both on network TV and streaming, Elsbeth has been the little procedural that could. It’s drawn comparisons to Columbo in reviews thanks to its fun cat-and-mouse-game premise. It’s the type of series that stands out in an ocean of other case of the week shows, and I was super delighted to learn we’d get more next TV season. However, heading into the fall 2024 TV schedule, I’d like to see two things happen for the drama.

Throw In Some Good Wife Cameos

Look, I know Robert and Michelle King are hellbent on arguing Elsbeth is not a Good Wife spinoff, but why not include a few cameos from their other popular shows? I’m not saying we need to get a cameo every other episode, as the series is already attracting high-end guest stars including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Retta, not to mention a True Blood reunion with Stephen Moyer and our eccentric lead. However, one of the most endearing moments in the pilot happened when we learned Elsbeth Tascioni might lose her cushy NY gig to her Chicago rival Cary Agos. I'm still thinking about it weeks later.

I’m just saying, if and when the time is right, I’d love to get a Good Wife or Good Fight cameo in Season 2. Give the people what they want!

Bring Back The Best Detectives As Returnees

Obviously, characters played by people like Wendell Pierce in the precinct are in multiple episodes, but one thing Elsbeth does well in Season 1 is it introduces us to different detectives Ms. Tascioni and her beat cop partner Kaya Blanke work with on a case-by-case basis. This really opens up the door for the show to periodically bring back investigators in the same way The Good Wife would bring back recurring lawyers the folks at Stern, Lockhart & Gardner dealt with.

Given that Blanke has been tasked with doing detective work here and there in Season 1, I think the longterm goal on the show is probably to make her a detective with Elsbeth at her side. However, in Season 2, I’d love to see a repeat of some of the more interesting detectives we met in Season 1. Fleshing out the precinct with returning guest stars is an easy way to add personality to the show, and would actually be a nice tie-in considering that's how Elsbeth Tascioni became a popular character on TV in the first place.

I'm loving Elsbeth so far. As someone who does watch a lot of network procedurals, doing a Columbo-style show is a bit of a different take for the genre and the show is absolutely never phoning it in. I knew its premiere was highly rated, but I'm so happy CBS went the extra mile to give it a little renewal love before the first season wrapped (and amidst other big recent network TV renewals).

The best bit? There's still new episodes set to air this season. Catch Elsbeth on CBS on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET.