F Marry Kill Ending: Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner And The Director Talk The Big Twist, And The Hilarious Improv Moment Lucy Came Up With For The Final Kill

SPOILERS are ahead for F Marry Kill, now in theaters and available to rent/buy on digital platforms. You’ve been warned.

Ever since we said goodbye to Pretty Little Liars, I’ve been looking for shows like it , and thankfully series star Lucy Hale is the lead of a fun thriller that definitely had me singing “Secret.” As her character Eva decides to try online dating amidst a serial killer being on the loose, I figured one of the men she was dating would be the corporate. However, it ended up being one of her own friends, played by one of the stars of 2018’s Halloween , Virginia Gardner !

When CinemaBlend spoke to Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and director Laura Murphy (the latter of which was on our list of most exciting female directors with movies out this year ), they broke down the twisty ending and final kill.

What Virginia Gardner And The Director Said About F Marry Kill's Big Twist

As I discussed with the trio, I now count F Marry Kill as one of those movies with big plot twists I didn’t have on my radar. Here’s what they had to say:

Virginia: “Well I think when she's really drunk at the beginning is her sort of beginning to unravel and sort of feel like she can't hide what she's been doing anymore, but trying to like, push everything down with, with the amount that she's sort of drinking at the beginning of the film. But, we did so many scenes where we would do one take kind of leaning into being a little bit creepy. One take where it's comedy, one take where it's straight so that you sort of had the choice in the edit on how much you wanted to give away of Kelly.”

Laura: “We wanted to make sure it added up so that if you go back and watch it, knowing the ending, it doesn't come out of nowhere. Like once you know that ending, if you go back and start watching you see like, ‘Oh, okay, she's drunk and vomiting because she's going through a secret breakup and also maybe murdering people.’ And then, she's clinging to the past of her relationship with her best friend, which is also clinging to the past of her relationship with her now estranged husband wearing the wedding dress again.”

Even though I didn’t clock it when I watched it, as Lucy Hale added during the conversation, the “red flags were there” if you look closely. It was a classic misdirect since we were led to believe it would be one of the men, but it ended up not even being a man or someone we knew was in the dating pool. It was Eva’s friend who had secretly been going through a breakup after learning that her husband was cheating on her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Lucy Hale Improv Joke That Made The Ending Even Funnier

While talking about the latest of the 2025 movies with its main leads and director, I, of course, had to bring up the way that Eva kills off Kelly at the end of the movie... via kitten heel. As Lucy Hale and Laura Murphy said about the funny moment:

Lucy: “We took a long time to get that kitten heel stab, right? I often wonder: Could you die by kitten heel? I thought it was very clever and that it might be like one of my favorite ending sequences.”

Laura: “We were trying to figure out what she should say during the stabbing 'cause it was another one of those things where we wanted to balance the comedy with the [thriller] 'cause it's ridiculous. The kitten heel is ridiculous. So it's like you kind of gotta own that it's ridiculous with the comedy line but also like keep an aggressive face while doing it. “

Lucy: “What did I say ‘You looked like shit and your spray tan was streaky?’”

Laura: “On the day Lucy came up with that line and it was so perfect. 'cause it's such a thing that women talk about other women behind their back about their wedding, but would never say to their face. Stabbing somebody with a kitten heel is equal to saying to somebody to their face, your spray tan was streaky on your wedding day. So, that was the real kill shot.”