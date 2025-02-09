6 Movies From Female Directors That I Can't Wait To See In 2025

There are plenty of movies coming out as part of the 2025 movie schedule , but I’m especially looking forward to those helmed by female directors.

Truth be told, many of my favorite films of the last few years have been by female directors—from the soul-crushing Past Lives to the successful world of Barbie, so many great movies have been released and taken me on a wild ride. Game-changing female directors have certainly paved the way for all these films.

Today, we’ll talk about the new films by female directors I’m super excited for. Let’s get into it.

F*** Marry Kill (March 2025) - Laura Murphy

Because we all need a good comedy thriller that will knock our socks off, directed by Laura Murphy, F*** Marry Kill stars Lucy Hale as a young woman who is looking for a new love in her life and has several love interests. But of course, things take a dramatic turn when she finds out that one of her loves might actually be a serial killer.

I know, right? I am always down for something that remotely reminds me of You, one of the best shows to binge on Netflix , or even Dexter. There is just something about a dark comedy that always seems to hit the mark, because the idea makes for excellent fiction. And, with Hale as the lead, I think it’ll be a fun time. It’s set to arrive at some point in March 2025.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Sequel (July 18, 2025) - Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

I know, I know – it’s hard for us even to imagine another movie in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. It’s pretty much one of the defining '90s horror movies and is something that horror nerds like myself bring up all the time. We love it.

But a new sequel is set to come out this year, and boy, it already has a great cast. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film will bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. from the original movie, as well as a stacked cast full of young stars, including Madelyn Cline, Jonah Haur-King, and more.

We’re not sure what the plot is going to be, but I mean, how can you not be looking forward to this? I’m already eager to see it – and it’s set to release on July 18, 2025.

Freakier Friday (August 8th, 2025) - Nisha Ganatra

YES.

This is what I can’t wait for the most. I have, and always will, love Freaky Friday. As someone who watched it initially with her mother and pretty much claims it as a comfort film for herself, when I found out that Freaky Friday 2 was happening – known now as Freakier Friday – I knew it was going to be awesome.

What makes it even better is that a woman is directing it. Nisha Ganatra takes on the role and brings this sequel to the big screen. The director has previously worked on films, including Chutney Popcorn and Cake, and directed various episodes of hilarious comedy, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Better Things.

The fact that Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are coming back makes it a million times better, but I would have ended up seeing this new movie regardless. I’m just so excited—and now, I have an even bigger reason to be excited! It’s coming out on August 8, 2025.

The Bride! (September 26, 2025) - Maggie Gyllenhaal

Okay, there is a lot to look forward to with this new film from Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Bride! draws inspiration from both the classic novel Frankenstein and the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein. And honestly, the entire movie looks like it’s going to be epic, just from the cast.

We have some massive stars here, from Christian Bale (whom Gyllenhaal has worked with in the past), Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough – even down to Gyllenhaal’s brother, Jake Gyllenhaal. It already sounds like an upcoming horror film that I am down for.

That Maggie Gyllenhaal is directing makes it even better. While the actress has appeared in various movies over her career, such as Donnie Darko, Mona Lisa Smile, The Dark Knight, World Trade Center and more, ever since she began directing, I think it’s really where she shines.

The Lost Daughter (her directing debut), while it wasn’t a massive success at the box office, was massively praised by critics and earned three Academy Award nominations. The fact that she is moving over into a monster film after creating such a brilliant psychological drama makes me so excited to see what she is going to do with this. It’s set to release on September 26, 2025.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2 (December 5, 2025) - Emma Tammi

I mean, of course, I have to list the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 . This is my domain, man.

As someone who grew up on these games and loved playing them with all their stupid Easter Eggs because I was obsessed when the first Five Nights at Freddy’s film was released, I knew it was going to be a success. With the fanbase this franchise has developed, any film released should do well.

The same woman who directed the first one, Emma Tammi, is coming back for round two, and many of the actors from the first film are returning, including Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. So, as a fan, I have to put this on my list.

Materialists (2025) - Celine Song

While the upcoming Materialists doesn’t have a set release date, we do know the new A24 film will be released in 2025, according tothe company's post on X .

The film, coming from Academy-Award nominated director, Celine Song, is all about a match-maker in NYC and the people who are in her life, specifically her ex-boyfriend and a wealthy businessman that she gets involved with, according to Deadline .

I know from the plot it might not sound like much, but if you know Song, you know that she always takes a film and turns it on its head for the viewer. Past Lives was my favorite film of 2023, and honestly, I don’t think many other movies have topped it. So, in Song I trust – I just have a feeling it’ll be great.

What are you most excited about in these upcoming movies? I know I’m eager to see any and all of them—it's time to go to the theater, am I right?