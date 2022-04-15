‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Interviews With Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen And More!
By Mike Reyes , Hannah Saulic published
‘The Secrets of Dumbledore' cast talk all about their favorite fantastic beasts from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
The cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore including Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), Jessica Williams (Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) chat about their favorite fantastic beasts from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in this interview with CinemaBlend.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:22 - What Fantastic Beast Would You Never Want to Adopt?
- 02:53 - What Fantastic Beast Would You Love to Adopt?
- 05:59 - Describe the Ideal Parent for Your Favorite Fantastic Beast
- 07:30 - What Would You Name Your Favorite Fantastic Beast?
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.