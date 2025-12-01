'It Was Insane.' Imagine Getting A Letter From OG Star Daniel Radcliffe? The New Harry Potter Doesn't Have To

The Wizarding World is a behemoth franchise, in large part due to the Harry Potter movies. That book to screen adaptation is about to be further expanded with the developing Harry Potter TV show, which has been filming for some time. Young actor Dominic McLaughlin will be playing The Boy Who Lives, and it turns out that he recently got a letter from none other than Daniel Radcliffe himself.

Fans are eager to see what comes from the Potter TV show, which will be available with a HBO Max subscription. The pressure is on for the new cast of young witches and wizards, although Dominic McLaughlin looks perfect in costume. While appearing on CBBC’s Saturday Mash Up Live (via Reddit), he shared the story about his letter from Radcliffe, offering:

I got a letter from the man himself, Daniel Radcliffe. It was insane. I was on the train back up to Glasgow because we were going home. My Dad just tapped me on the shoulder and gave me this letter. And I read it and got to the bottom and it said 'Dan R.'

How awesome is that? Radcliffe is still synonymous playing Harry Potter in the eight movies, and McLaughin likely knows that he's got some big shoes to fill. So the fact that his predecessor reached out to give him some love is especially endearing. And I'm dying to see if/when these two actors get to meet face to face.

So what happened after Dominic McLaughlin got that letter from OG Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe? Later in that same interview he revealed how he tried to keep it together while on the train, offering:

I was going mad and then I had to keep it cool. I was on the train.

Fair point. Using public transportation is a group activity, so the star of the Harry Potter TV show didn't want to disturb anyone with his reaction to Radcliffe's letter. But I can only imagine how exciting this particular surprise was.

Fans are hoping the Harry Potter show does justice for certain characters, including scrapped ones like Peeves and underused ones like Ginny Weasley. While it remains to be seen how this plays out, Dominic McLaughlin had nothing but positive things to say about his time at Hogwarts. In his words:

It's going amazing. It's going really well. I made good friends with everyone.

The OG Potter stars developed a strong bond, thanks to working on the movies for a decade. And it sounds like this is happening again for those young actors working on the forthcoming TV version. I just wish that the show would come out already!

Unfortunately, the Harry Potter TV series isn't currently expected to arrive until 2027. Since its not part of the 2026 TV schedule, we're going to have to try and be patient until HBO offers the first official looks at the set.