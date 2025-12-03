Tom Felton Is Such A Diva Over Draco’s New Wand, And As A Harry Potter Fan, I Love It

The Wizarding World is one of the most popular IPs of all time, largely thanks to the wildly popular Harry Potter movies. Fans regularly re-watch the Potter films, especially since they're available to stream with a HBO Max subscription. The internet exploded when it was revealed that Tom Felton was returning to the role of Draco Malfoy in The Cursed Child on Broadway, and as a fan I love how much of a diva he's being about his wand in the production.

Felton recently debuted in The Cursed Child, resulting in the audience of the Lyric Theater screaming in joy. Like the rest of the Harry Potter cast he grew up before our eyes, and now he's playing an adult version of Draco on Broadway. In a video for TodayTix, the 38 year-old actor spoke about how methodical he's been about once again wielding a wand on stage. As he told it:

I've actually been in wand development over the last week cause I'm quite picky about which want Draco has. I shan't reveal too much now but Draco has a new wand in the play and it's very fitting for the Malfoy family.

Well, my interest is piqued. Felton isn't the first actor to play Draco on Broadway, so it's surprising that he was picky about what kind of wand he'd use. I'd assume the prop department had a design that worked for his predecessors, but the actor's history in the Wizarding World brought a new perspective. Now I want to know what wand he ultimately landed on!

Hardcore Potter fans will recall that Draco's original wand was taken by Harry during the Skirmish at Malfoy Manor. He eventually got it back after the Battle of Hogwarts, but it seems like he's got a new one in Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

Later in that same interview, Tom Felton went on to share what it's been like wielding a wand again and making magic on Broadway in The Cursed Child. As he put it:

Well it turns out after all the years of not using a wand I'm still fairly nifty with it.

I guess casting spells is like riding on a bike. At least, it was for Tom Felton when he was tasked with making magic and having duels on The Great White Way. Since he started playing Draco at such a young age, it does make sense.

Now that Felton is reprising his role on Broadway, fans calls for the OG cast to do a Cursed Child movie are only getting louder. There's currently no indication that the studio is looking to make this happen, with the focus instead going to the upcoming Harry Potter TV show. But now that one of the actors have reprised their role it feels more possible than ever.

The Harry Potter franchise is streaming now on HBO Max, and Tom Felton can be seen in The Cursed Child until May 10th.... complete with a fancy new wand.