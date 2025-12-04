Tom Felton Told Me He Has An ‘Inside Man’ On HBO’s Harry Potter Show Who Is Helping Him Pass Along Messages To New Actors

Tom Felton was and currently is Draco Malfoy. However, with the new HBO Harry Potter series in production, a new actor will be taking over the role of “Pottah’s” nemesis. So, when I had the chance to chat with the performer who originated the infamous Slytherin student on screen, I asked if he's had a chance to chat with his successor, Lox Pratt. In response, he told me about the “inside man” he has on the cast who is helping him communicate with the new actors.

At the moment, Tom Felton is reprising his role as Draco on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In that play, he portrays the adult version of his movie character. Meanwhile, as the franchise returns to the screen, the young actor Lox Pratt will play Malfoy during his years at Hogwarts. So, considering all that and the fact that both Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint have gotten in contact with the actors set to play Harry and Ron, I asked Felton during an interview for his new movie, Fackham Hall, if he’s communicated with Pratt. In response, he told me:

Luckily, I have an inside man. Mr. Warwick Davis is reprising his role, I believe. So I have been passing on messages of goodwill and obviously wishing them all the best. And I'm looking forward to seeing what the next, next round of Hogwarts students make of these brilliant stories.

Over the last month, Dominic McLaughlin has reacted to getting a letter from Radcliffe , after the OG Harry Potter publicized that he had sent it. Rupert Grint also told the BBC that he wrote to Alastair Stout, who will take over the role of Ron. While Felton hasn’t written a letter to Lox Pratt, it sounds like he’s in communication with the new cast, thanks to Warwick Davis.

As you likely know, Warwick Davis played Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter movies , and now, he’s going to reprise that role in the series. Overall, the cast of HBO’s show is totally different from the films; however, Davis’s casting provides some overlap, and for Felton, a connection.

I’d love to know what messages are being passed along. However, overall, I’m just happy that we now know that Warwick Davis is apparently serving as the inside man for Felton.

As I mentioned earlier, this conversation happened during an interview about Tom Felton's new spoof comedy on the 2025 movie schedule , Fackham Hall (it hits theaters on December 5). So, his co-star Thomasin McKenzie was also part of the discussion. That’s important to know, because after Felton told me about his inside man, his co-star chimed in with a comment that started a wonderful back-and-forth about how “cool” the new Draco actor must be:

Thomasin McKenzie : That’s a great name! Is he called Locke?

: That’s a great name! Is he called Locke? Tom Felton : Lox.

: Lox. Thomasin McKenzie : That’s a cool name.

: That’s a cool name. Tom Felton: Yes, he must be a cool kid if he’s Draco 2.0.

He must be a cool kid indeed, and I’d guess that the messages Felton has passed along will make him even cooler.

However, we won’t know that for sure until we see Lox Pratt in action as Draco Malfoy, and that won’t happen for a while. Although the new Harry Potter series is well on its way, and we will eventually be able to stream it with an HBO Max subscription . For now, though, you can go back and watch Felton as young Draco in the original movies in the same place, and if you happen to be in New York, you can see him on Broadway as the grown-up version of his wizard right now.

Meanwhile, I hope Warwick Davis is getting those messages passed along to Harry Potter’s newest actors as he teaches them how to “swish and flick” and properly say “Leviosa.”