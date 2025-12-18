Seth Meyers Says Cut Jack Black SNL Sketch Is Still ‘Beloved Among The Cast.’ So, What Happened?

When it comes to sketch comedy, there is (of course) one show that reigns supreme, and that is Saturday Night Live. The series has had an impressive list of hosts and musical acts in Season 51, as usual, but it’s always fun for fans with a Peacock subscription to go back and re-watch favorite episodes. Viewers could do that if they enjoy the comedy stylings of 2025 movies star Jack Black, who’s now hosted four times, but Seth Meyers has noted that they won’t be able to watch a sketch of his that the cast still loves, because it was cut.

What Happened With Jack Black’s ‘Beloved’ SNL Sketch That Got Cut?

Every season of SNL has had its share of viral moments and unbelievably popular sketches, with Season 51’s political sketches topping views, and everything from Ego Nwodim accidentally leading the audience to curse on live TV to numerous A+ sketches from major cast members over the years continuing to get props.

However, we also know that not everything the cast and hosts work on makes it to the live show, for various reasons. Well, during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host was speaking with Anaconda star Jack Black about a sketch from his hosting stint in 2005 that is still considered top tier by the cast, but never made it to air. As Meyers said:

You’re one of those hosts that achieved something that I think is the hardest thing to achieve. You had a sketch that did not air that is still incredibly beloved among my cohort from that era, which was written by Amy Poehler and Emily Spivey, “Boys Night Out.” It was a guy who was very excited because his wife was going out for the day and he was going to have a boys night out.

Alright. I gotta say, I’m already intrigued, aren’t you? Without even knowing how the whole thing would have played out, just the idea of a “Boys Night Out” sketch with Black sounds like it would have been pitch perfect. The Jumanji 4 actor said:

Oh, yeah. I pitched it to Amy, and Amy wrote it up for me, and it was just a little song. I was like, ‘I think it’d be really fun to come out and sing a song.’

Let me tell you, once you hear the actor’s rendition of the start of this tune (which is at 5:10 in the full clip), you will absolutely want to hear more:

School of Rock Wouldn't Exist Without Rob Reiner's This Is Spinal Tap Says Jack Black - YouTube Watch On

See! It’s amazing, right? So, why, exactly, did this potentially awesome live sketch not make it onto the show. Black explained:

I thought it was funny, but then, yeah, in the dress [rehearsal] it really took a dumpski. It was like, ‘It’s out.’ And I agreed with Lorne [Michaels], like, ‘Yeah, no. Let’s not do it.’

The dress rehearsals are essentially run like a live show, meaning that they also feature a live audience to see whether or not what they have planned actually works in the moment for fans. Unfortunately, the audience that time around was not in the mood for “Boys Night Out,” so it was pulled from the show. I have to say, though, considering just the snippet that we were able to hear of what had been planned, it seems like we really missed out on what could have been a great and incredibly memorable sketch.