Blake Lively Geeked Out Like A True Harry Potter Fan While Meeting Tom Felton In His Draco Costume

Tom Felton has been making headlines as of late due to his reprisal of Draco Malfoy for the ongoing Broadway run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Since Felton’s return was announced this past June, fans have been hyped, and the elation for “Daddy Draco” has seemingly only increased since the shows began. Amid all that, it seems at least one A-lister is making her Potter fandom known at this time. The person in question is Blake Lively, and she geeked out when meeting Felton, who was even in costume at the time.

It would seem that Blake Lively recently took in a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The Another Simple Favor star recently took to her Instagram stories to share some photos from her experience seeing the show. One of the posts shows a group photo of Lively and Felton alongside two of the latter’s castmates, Rachel Christopher and John Skelley. The four actors were all smiles while posing together, and the photo is available to see down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

This actually isn’t the first time this year that Lively has expressed her love of HP. In September, she posted about her visit to Universal Studios’ Epic Universe, where she took in the sights and sounds of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic area as well as other themed areas related to the franchise. So it tracks that she’d have been pumped to meet the man who plays Draco. On that note, Lively also posted a selfie she took with Felton, which also included a sweet caption in her post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

All in all, Blake Lively looked like she was in fangirl heaven, and I’d imagine other franchise devotees would’ve loved to have been in her position. That aside, her tribute to Tom Felton is also quite sweet, and I could imagine how it would be “surreal” to see the former child star play his famous role in a live production. Audiences have also had visceral responses to seeing Felton perform his character in person.

While Tom Felton seemingly appreciates the love from the fans, he seems to truly be enjoying his Cursed Child experience as a whole. Before his on-stage debut, he shared updates with fans, as he shared a look at the first table read and even shared that he got emotional when trying on the blonde wig he’s wearing for the play. This feels like something of a homecoming for Felton, and it’s apparent that he’s appreciating as much as the fans are.

Felton also apparently had a bit of help while preparing to make his stage debut as well. He turned to friend and former co-star Daniel Radcliffe – a Tony winner – for guidance, and Radcliffe recently revealed the “only” piece of advice he gave his buddy was to brace himself for “entrance applause.” Just recently, Felton and Radcliffe also reunited at a screening of the latter’s Merrily We Roll Along, and the video captured of the run-in is pure magic.

After Tom Felton’s encounter with Blake Lively, I’m now particularly interested as to whether any other celebrities will see his play before the end of his run. I’d like to think fans would go particularly wild if some HP alums rolled up to the show to support Felton. We’ll just have to wait and see if that pans out.

Tom Felton’s Broadway run on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will continue through May 10, 2026. All the while, fans can grab an HBO Max subscription and stream Felton’s performances as Draco in all eight Harry Potter movies.