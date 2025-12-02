Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe And Tom Felton Had A Magical Reunion (And There’s Video!)

We Harry Potter franchise fans are always ready for any excuse to revisit the wizarding world, and two series favorites just handed us a perfect one. Harry himself actor Daniel Radcliffe reunited with Draco Malfoy’s Tom Felton, and yes, the moment was as heartwarming, funny, and wand-worthy as you would hope. Even better, it was all caught on camera.

Radcliffe has been out promoting his 2025 movie calendar release, Merrily We Roll Along, the much-buzzed-about filmed production of the 2022 Broadway revival. During a recent screening, he got a surprise guest: Tom Felton slipped into the audience to support him, setting the stage for a reunion fans did not even realize they needed. When Radcliffe spotted him, the two immediately embraced, and the room absolutely lost it. PEOPLE shared the clip on Instagram, which you can see below, and it is every bit as delightful as it sounds.

For anyone unfamiliar with Merrily We Roll Along, the film is a pro shot of the celebrated stage musical that traces the lives and relationships of three friends — a composer, a playwright, and a writer — as they shift over the course of three decades. Told in reverse, the story moves backward through time, revealing how ambition, success, and personal choices pulled them together and pushed them apart. The recent Broadway revival was filmed and is set to hit theaters, and Felton turned up to support his friend’s newest project.

Fans flooded the comments section the moment the reunion clip hit the internet, joking that the lights flickered because their magic short-circuited the room. And honestly, based on the reactions, fellow muggles clearly felt it too.

How Fans Are Reacting To The Magical Reunion

The comment section was a mix of joy, nostalgia, and just a little chaos. Some standout reactions include:

“Oh they saw each other and magic happened! Lights Dimmed! Lumos! Nox!” – @xtine0476

“Omg 😭😍” – @adventuresofwander

“The way Dan jumped on that hug 🥰” – @melodymcz23

“‘Potta!’ ‘Malfoy?’” – @myjadefamily

“This brings me SO MUCH FREAKING JOY ❤️❤️❤️” – @erp1017

“WE LOVE TO SEE IT” – @mackenzie.byersdorf

“Ohhh my babies 😭❤️ I saw Tom on Cursed Child now I need to see Dan!!” – @monicacrisanoli

“They didn’t just work in a few movies. They are friends.” – @carmelo_gallardo

“I love how one minute the lights are on and their normal and then the lights go out and their hugging. Something cinematic about that.” – @cassifrass_yass

“Be still my Drarry loving heart 💓😍” – @technofool18

“Who's chopping onions?” – @ y.r.zy

What makes the moment land so hard is how effortless it is. Daniel Radcliffe and Felton weren’t doing a coordinated press appearance or a planned Potter franchise reunion. It was simply one friend showing up for another, and the two sliding right back into the easy warmth fans remember — even if their characters were famously at odds on screen.

With Merrily We Roll Along earning plenty of attention and Tom Felton still deeply connected to the Potter world, including his run in The Cursed Child, the timing could not have been better. Their reunion felt like a little bit of movie magic spilling into real life.

If you want to catch Merrily We Roll Along in theaters, the film premieres in select locations on December 5. And if revisiting the wizarding world is more your speed — and honestly, who doesn’t feel that pull this time of year — all eight Harry Potter films are streaming with an HBO Max subscription.