LEGO's Harry Potter Book Nook Is Making Me Want One For So Many Other Books And Series

If you're a lover of books or a lover of LEGO sets, I do believe you face a similar challenge. I'm talking about shelf space. As someone who amasses both books and LEGO sets, my decision to buy something new from either category is as much predicated on where I'm going to put it as it is about the cost. However, the fact that LEGO has released a few book nook sets is as exciting as it is potentially challenging, with that in mind. Not only do I love that they're making these, but I'm already wishing for sets to come out for some of my other favorite books and movies.

Similar to other already-constructed book nooks out there, the LEGO sets appear to be designed to sit between two books on a shelf. If you haven't seen them, there are a few LEGO book nook sets already for sale.

LEGO Lego Harry Potter Book Nook: Hogwarts Express Building Set $99.95 at Amazon US I love Harry Potter, I love trains and I love book nooks. This one is just enough of all three to have me contemplating getting it. At present, I'm saving up to buy the Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops set, which isn't a book nook, but it does fold together. But if I didn't already have my heart set on that set, I'd for sure be adding this Hogwarts Express set to my shelf. When open, it shows the Hogwarts Express engine and one of the cars. The really cool thing about this one is that it can be displayed as a book nook (folded closed to fit between books and give you a peek into Platform 9 3/4), or it can be opened and separated to make bookends. barnesandnoble Lego Icons Sherlock Holmes: Book Nook (B&N Exclusive) $129.99 at Barnes & Noble The Sherlock Holmes book nook set is exclusive to Barnes & Noble, and honestly, the moment I saw this set, I immediately wished I loved Sherlock Holmes enough to justify buying and making space for it. I know, I need to read some Sherlock Holmes books. That's a problem I plan to rectify at some point. In the meantime, this set is so adorable, offering a slice of Victorian London and a small collection of mini figures (Sherlock, Watson and Moriarty among them). It can be opened up to view the building front, or folded like a book, but still giving you a peek inside the London street. lego The Lord of the Rings Balrog Book Nook $129.99 at LEGO Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and/or the film adaptations of the iconic fantasy story will appreciate this book nook LEGO set, which features Balrog staring down a Gandalf minifig. When the set is opened, Balrog's wings are unfurled, but they still fit (a bit snugly) when the set is closed. And it's a pretty badass look at the memorable scene, whichever way it's displayed. If you have the shelf space, you might also get the gorgeous-looking Rivendell set.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Other LEGO Book Nook Sets I’d Love To See

I love that LEGO is making these, and now I want to see more sets for some of my favorite books. If we’re talking about more classics, how amazing would a Pride and Prejudice book nook set be? To Kill A Mockingbird, or, since it’s fresh in my mind, a Frankenstein set that could be a nod to Mary Shelley’s book, but also Guillermo del Toro’s recent film.

And speaking of book-to-screen adaptations, Project Hail Mary hits theaters in 2026. While that book is probably too new to be considered a classic yet, it’s already one of my favorite sci-fi books of all time. I wouldn’t hesitate to purchase a Project Hail Mary book nook if LEGO made one. Or imagine a Stephen King LEGO book nook – either focused on one specific book (or the Dark Tower series), or maybe a collection of scenes and characters from some of his most memorable books.

And, I mean, if I’m just throwing my wishlist out there, I’ll add some books and series that haven’t been adapted to the screen (yet) to my LEGO book nook wishlist, like the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, the Red Rising books, or Fourth Wing, which is expected to be adapted by Amazon Prime.

Given that the ones they've released already are for mega-popular books that have seen numerous adaptations, I realize it's probably too much to hope that LEGO will get to some of my own favorite books and series, but a girl can daydream!