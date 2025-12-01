LEGO's Harry Potter Book Nook Is Making Me Want One For So Many Other Books And Series

Harry Potter LEGO book nook set displayed as bookends
(Image credit: Amazon/LEGO)

If you're a lover of books or a lover of LEGO sets, I do believe you face a similar challenge. I'm talking about shelf space. As someone who amasses both books and LEGO sets, my decision to buy something new from either category is as much predicated on where I'm going to put it as it is about the cost. However, the fact that LEGO has released a few book nook sets is as exciting as it is potentially challenging, with that in mind. Not only do I love that they're making these, but I'm already wishing for sets to come out for some of my other favorite books and movies.

Similar to other already-constructed book nooks out there, the LEGO sets appear to be designed to sit between two books on a shelf. If you haven't seen them, there are a few LEGO book nook sets already for sale.

Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) hovering in a space suit in Project Hail Mary

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Other LEGO Book Nook Sets I’d Love To See

I love that LEGO is making these, and now I want to see more sets for some of my favorite books. If we’re talking about more classics, how amazing would a Pride and Prejudice book nook set be? To Kill A Mockingbird, or, since it’s fresh in my mind, a Frankenstein set that could be a nod to Mary Shelley’s book, but also Guillermo del Toro’s recent film.

And speaking of book-to-screen adaptations, Project Hail Mary hits theaters in 2026. While that book is probably too new to be considered a classic yet, it’s already one of my favorite sci-fi books of all time. I wouldn’t hesitate to purchase a Project Hail Mary book nook if LEGO made one. Or imagine a Stephen King LEGO book nook – either focused on one specific book (or the Dark Tower series), or maybe a collection of scenes and characters from some of his most memorable books.

And, I mean, if I’m just throwing my wishlist out there, I’ll add some books and series that haven’t been adapted to the screen (yet) to my LEGO book nook wishlist, like the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, the Red Rising books, or Fourth Wing, which is expected to be adapted by Amazon Prime.

Given that the ones they've released already are for mega-popular books that have seen numerous adaptations, I realize it's probably too much to hope that LEGO will get to some of my own favorite books and series, but a girl can daydream!

