Outlander Season 8 Will Answer Questions 'Right Off The Bat,' And I'm Hoping They Deal With One Fans Have Been Worried About

Despite the fact that we’ve known that Outlander Season 8 will be its last for nearly three years now, it’s still pretty much guaranteed to be an emotional one for fans. While we’ll certainly get a lot of Outlander’s time travel shenanigans, romance, and almost more drama than we can handle, one thing that fans are absolutely looking forward to is getting the answers to some major mysteries. Now we know that the 2026 TV premiere is set to answer questions “right off the bat,” and I’m really hoping that means the show will tackle something viewers have really been worried about.

What Outlander’s Showrunner Said About The Start Of Season 8

As could be expected, right now much of what we know about Outlander’s last season is about how difficult it was for the cast and crew to say goodbye when they wrapped on the drama near the end of 2024. Stars like Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe and Sophie Skelton (who noted that the final read-through was “emotional” but “perfect”) have all spoken about having trouble in that regard.

The showrunner, Matthew B. Roberts, however, has opened up to Vanity Fair a bit more about what we’ll see in the new season. After noting that fans will get “something that they have come to expect” in terms of general storytelling, he added this revelation about the beginning of Season 8:

We hit you with a pretty big wave of information right off the bat, and then that wave will hopefully carry you all the way to the end. There’s a lot of tension and turmoil, but there is a lot of resolution.

If you’re wondering what this “wave of information” is in regards to, he did respond to a query about answers for some of the show’s big mysteries being in there by saying that the audience “won’t have to wait long for a lot” of those answers to come along. And, when it comes to big Outlander mysteries there are two main questions on the table, with one being directly related to Season 7.

The Outlander Mystery I Hope We Have Answers To ASAP In Season 8

Anyone who’s all caught up knows that the first big and still totally unsolved Outlander mystery involves the ghostly figure of Jamie from the pilot episode. While I do hope we finally get that wrapped up in the eighth season, I’m more interested in having the Season 7 cliffhanger resolved first.

Of course, I’m talking about Claire’s shock at hearing Fanny sing a 20th century song that Claire had sung to Faith right before she died, leading the good doctor to posit that her and Jamie’s eldest daughter maybe didn’t die after all. If Mrs. Fraser is correct, that would definitely lead to a lot more questions (mostly about Master Raymond, who was there when Claire gave birth), with one of those involving Jamie’s son, William.

William had tried very hard to save Fanny’s older sister, Jane (whom he clearly had feelings for), after she was imprisoned, but he was too late and she died by suicide. Here’s the problem: William and Jane had sex, so if Fanny and Jane are Faith’s daughters, that would mean that William…gulp…had carnal relations with his niece! And, believe you me, fans are not at all crazy about that idea!

Between still reeling from finding out that Jamie is his dad, feeling that Jane’s death is on his hands and then potentially finding out that he unwittingly sexed up his niece, that’s the sort of thing that could make even a strong-willed young man go coo-coo. So, yeah, I think myself and all the fans who are concerned about the incestual implications that will arise if Faith did live and give birth to Jane and Fanny really need to have that matter 100% solved ASAP when Season 8 starts.