'It's Gonna Shake People Up': FBI Star Previews Season 6 Terrorist Threat And Coming Back With Questions In 2024

CBS' FBI ended the fifth season on a strong note by hitting the 100th episode milestone with a twist ending, but fans have been waiting since May 2023 to find out what's next for the agents out of 26 Fed. Luckily, the wait is almost over, and the Season 6 premiere promises some sky-high stakes involving a terrorist organization on February 13. Star Katherine Renee Kane spoke with CinemaBlend about what's ahead, including her own questions heading into the sixth season.

The Season 6 premiere episode of FBI is called "All the Rage" and will feature the agents investigating a deadly bus explosion, which will lead them into a fight to take down a terrorist organization. It's an intense way to start a season, and Katherine Renee Kane, who plays Agent Tiffany Wallace, opened up about what fans can expect with FBI's arrival in the 2024 TV schedule:

Well, it's definitely going to be a challenging [case]. I think our viewers are going to have their whole heart played with and shaken, but as always, we're going to take care of them. They're going to be pulled straight into the season with us. I just hope they're along for the ride as much as we are, because it's gonna be a big one. It's gonna shake people up.

Fans, prepare to be shaken up with "All the Rage" on February 13! As always, this show opens up a full night of FBI action on CBS, followed by FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. It sounds like viewers of the original series can count on the show jumping right back into the action after the hiatus, which was longer than usual due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. When I asked how much the FBI unit has changed over the course of the time jump – however long it is – Kane shared:

Not too much. It's not too huge of a time jump. It's funny – I kind of am counting time according to how old Scola's baby is. [laughs] The baby is still fresh. Fatherhood is still fresh for him. He's still very much trying to handle it. So it's not too much of a time jump. We sort of pushed pause, and then now we're pushing play.

Considering that Season 5 ended with the reveal that Scola's son had just been born with both mother and child resting comfortably in the hospital, it's hard to imagine a more straightforward way to gauge the passage of time than by looking at Baby Douglas! In fact, in "All the Rage," Scola will still be trying to balance fatherhood with his job, and actor John Boyd shared his thoughts last season on what kind of father Scola would be.

While fans will have to tune in to CBS on February 13 to find out exactly how much time has passed, it was the better part of a year before Katherine Renee Kane could step back into Tiff's shoes for Season 6. The actress explained what it was like to finally be able to reprise her role again, included having some questions of her own:

It felt good. I think I came back with a lot of questions about where I would love to continue to explore Tiffany's growth. A lot of questions about where she is, where she's been, and basically where she can go. I was just excited to get back into her shoes and see where else she can continue to evolve and grow and expand. So it felt good to get back into it. I think every season has felt a little bit different for me and this one is no different.

FBI delved a bit into Tiff's backstory before, including when her siblings made it into an episode. A Season 5 episode also shed some light on the character's past with the NYPD, and she helped inspire Scola's decision about his job as Nina's due date approached. It remains to be seen how much Season 6 will be able to dig into her past and her character more, but Katherine Renee Kane is on board!

For now, you can look forward to the return of FBI with the Season 6 premiere on Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of International at 9 p.m. and Most Wanted at 10 p.m. If you want to revisit earlier days of the agents at 26 Fed, you can find the first five seasons streaming with a Paramount+ subscription now!