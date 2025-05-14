FBI's Jubal Is In Serious Danger In CBS' Season Finale, But The Promo Has Me More Worried About A Totally Different Character

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of FBI Season 7, called "Devoted" and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, plus light spoilers for the upcoming finale.

FBI revisited the past in "Devoted," with the return of Duke Ducoyle and the problems that "Calvin" caused for Isobel in particular, although she was spared the fate of the two IRS agents who were murdered in the second-to-last episode of the spring 2025 TV schedule. Based on CBS' episode description for the upcoming finale as well as most of the preview, Jubal seems to be the one in the most danger... but one clue has me more concerned about Isobel for the second episode in a row.

The upcoming Season 7 finale of FBI is called "A New Day," and it won't have to double as a series finale thanks to the drama's triple renewal last year. (Both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will end with their upcoming spring finales.) Per the description from CBS, Jubal is going to have a close call early in the hour, and the danger will only increase from there. Take a look:

After Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers a rogue terrorist group has infiltrated the FBI. Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office.

Well, that certainly sounds like a case fit for a finale! I'm officially curious about this secret FBI office, and whether Jubal is working on a case out of that office or just visiting. The preview for the finale shows Jubal crashing through a glass door, so I have no trouble believing the "narrowly escapes" part of the episode description. The moment with Isobel struck me for a different reason. Check it out, in case you missed it:

FBI 7x22 Promo "A New Day" (HD) Season Finale - YouTube Watch On

Isobel is sporting a pretty nasty cut on her face in that preview, and she didn't have that injury at the end of "Devoted." There's no sign that she was with Jubal at the secret FBI office, which suggests that there will be some kind of follow-up attack that successfully injuries the SAC. All this, not too long after FBI gave her a great excuse to quit!

Another interesting moment comes at about the 8-second mark of the preview, which shows Jubal and a woman in an FBI jacket crashing through a glass door. I initially thought that it might be Jubal tackling Maggie to the ground to save her from something, since the woman in the FBI jacket has dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, but in light of the episode description, I'm inclined to think that this is a double agent with her gun drawn with the intent to use it on Jubal... and she just happens to be a brunette with a ponytail.

For the full context of what's going down, fans will have to tune in to CBS on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET for the FBI Season 7 finale, followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. After CBS' decision to cancel International and Most Wanted, the original series will be paired with CIA, starring Lucifer vet Tom Ellis, on Monday nights in the CBS fall 2025-2026 lineup.