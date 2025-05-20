'I Don't Think She Has Regrets': FBI's Alana De La Garza Talks Isobel's Big Decision, And I Love Jeremy Sisto's Reaction

The FBI action of the spring 2025 TV schedule ends with the Season 7 finale on May 20, which stars Jeremy Sisto and Alana De La Garza described as "frightening." CBS gave the drama a very early renewal, however, so this series isn't ending like FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are. I'm already reflecting on some of Season 7's biggest twists, and when I spoke with the two actors, I had to get De La Garza's thoughts on Isobel's decision not to retire. Little did I know, Sisto would have a fun take on it as well!

In the same episode that introduced The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh as Isobel's husband, the Special Agent in Charge discovered that she'd reached the 20-year milestone of her career at the Bureau, meaning she had the option of retiring with full benefits. (You can find the episode streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.) She ultimately decided to stay on as the SAC of 26 Fed... but that was well before a preview for the Season 7 finale revealed Isobel looking worse for the wear with a head wound.

So, ahead of the Season 7 finale, does any part of Isobel regret the decision to stay on the dangerous job rather than retire to a safe home life with her new husband? I asked Alana De La Garza, and she shared:

I don't think she has regrets about not stepping away. Isobel, to me, is at the core of her soul a justice junkie. I don't know that she'll ever actually give up because she fights for justice. Whether it is a hard decision or an easy decision or a decision that nobody else agrees with, she follows that at her root. So I feel like no, I don't think she regrets it. I think she's definitely on a ride, as people will see. [laughs]

Well, I for one nominate "justice junkie" as a term to refer to all crime-fighting characters throughout the extensive Wolf Entertainment TV universe! The Season 7 finale, called "A New Day," looks like one that will take all the investigative skills that Isobel, Jubal, and the rest of their team possess... assuming the entire team can be trusted, anyway, with enemy operatives seemingly infiltrating the FBI.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Suffice it to say, FBI seems poised to end the seventh season with a pretty intense episode. In contrast, Jeremy Sisto, who of course plays ASAC Jubal Valentine, added some humor to Alana De La Garza opening up about whether Isobel has any regrets by brainstorming some retirement options. I couldn't love their exchange more, as they bantered back and forth.

Sisto was referring to the upcoming spinoff of FBI, called CIA and starring Lucifer alum Tom Ellis. The two shows will be paired on Monday nights in CBS' 2025-2026 fall TV lineup, and while I think fans have probably been crossing their fingers for characters from the cancelled Most Wanted and/or International to appear on CIA, Sisto was quick to jokingly pitch Isobel as a candidate. Retire from the FBI, only to join the CIA!

On a slightly more serious note, Sisto – who came to FBI with experience as a TV detective thanks to three seasons of Law & Order – reflected on the struggles of some law enforcement officers and retirement:

For detectives in general, when they quit, they're kinda sad forever.

Will Isobel come to regret her decision in the Season 7 finale or into Season 8? We'll have to wait and see on that front, although CBS' previous renewal guarantees a future for FBI through Season 9. For now, check out the promo for "A New Day" and keep your eyes peeled for the head wound that had me a little concerned for the SAC as soon as I saw it:

Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET for the Season 7 finale of FBI and find out if any familiar faces are double agents. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the hit drama streaming on Paramount+ over summer hiatus. It's much too early to hope for CBS to announce a specific premiere date for Season 8, but we do at least know that FBI will be back with new episodes in the fall.