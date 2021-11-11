'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Interviews With Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace And More
By Jeff McCobb , Sean O'Connell last updated
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, producer Ivan Reitman and director Jason Reitman discuss their new Ghostbusters sequel in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell.
Video Chapters
- 0:00 - What screening Ghostbusters: Afterlife at Comic-Con meant to Jason and Ivan Reitman
- 00:30 - McKenna Grace on channeling Harold Ramis’ Egon for her character
- 01:40 - Carrie Coon on the family dynamic of Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- 03:10 - How Jason Reitman included references to the 1984 Ghostbusters
- 04:35 - Logan Kim was terrified the first time he saw the original Ghostbusters
- 05:20 - Ivan Reitman reveals whether Ghostbusters is comedy or horror
- 06:15 - Finn Wolfhard on balancing nostalgia with something new in Stranger Things and Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- 07:30 - Logan Kim’s response to being an action figure
- 07:50 - The Jason Reitman film that Ivan Reitman would direct a sequel to
- 08:15 - What it was like for the cast having both Ivan Reitman and Jason Reitman on set
- 09:12 - Paul Rudd on balancing supernatural exposition with laughs
- 10:32 - Did Paul Rudd ever try on one of the proton packs?
