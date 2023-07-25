Is Good Omens' Muriel Prepared For Crowley And Aziraphale On Earth? New Cast Member Quelin Sepulveda Shares Her Thoughts

Season 2 of Good Omens is finally almost available for Prime Video subscribers, to continue the story for Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) after their breaks from Hell and Heaven in Season 1. It won't take long before the mystery of the season (involving a naked Jon Hamm) means the two interacting with other angels and demons again, and the Season 2 trailer revealed one who is already bound to be a fan-favorite: the angel Muriel, played by new cast member Quelin Sepulveda. The actress spoke with CinemaBlend prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about whether or not Muriel is ready for Crowley and Aziraphale's shenanigans!

When I spoke with the Good Omens cast about all things Season 2 – ranging from how Neil Gaiman created new characters for returning stars to how Shelley Conn jumped straight from Bridgerton to Beelzebub – I had to mention to Quelin Sepulveda that Muriel was already a hit on social media from their mention of "grumpy Mr. Crowley" in the trailer. I then asked the star how ready Muriel is to come to Earth and pose as a human police officer, and Sepulveda shared:

Oh my days, super eager! This is like dreams of dreams for Muriel. And I think it's because, I imagine them in their little office and their desk, after work is done, if it's ever done, sneaking little scrolls [that] would talk about the mechanisms of human making [laughs], or something like this, or just how Earth is and everything. I think they're just so curious about everything and just so excited to interact with this world. So I think it's a mixture between... a little bit scared, but excitement, I think.

Season 1 did a great job of showing that Crowley and Aziraphale were exceptions to how angels and demons tend to be terrible at blending in among humans, and Muriel trying to pass themself as a human police officer is already funny just after a few moments in the Good Omens Season 2 trailer! They already seem more enthusiastic than pre-amnesia Gabriel, for one.

So, Muriel is "super eager" to come to earth, but is Muriel prepared for what they'll encounter with Aziraphale, the grumpy demon Crowley, and seemingly amnesiac Gabriel? I asked Quelin Sepulveda that very question, and she responded:

No, no! They're not even prepared to talk to anyone higher up, you know what I mean? Absolutely not [laughs], which is what is fun about playing that.

The first season showed that Heaven is very regimented, and Aziraphale wasn't exactly ranked as high as the likes of Uriel, Michael, and Gabriel. Season 2 will reveal that Muriel is "on the very foundation of Heaven" and ranks as a "37th order scrivener," according to Sepulveda, so there may not be many angels who actually rank lower than them. Shelley Conn, who plays Beelzebub in Good Omens Season 2 after actress Anna Maxwell Martin was unavailable to reprise the role, chimed in with her thoughts on Muriel:

It's that classic thing, isn't it, of when we first see you walk along the street and you're so proud and it's Nina and Maggie that make the comment about you which is, that's what's so sweet. It's like, just no idea what perception she's giving.

Now, what happens when a 37th order scrivener finally gets the opportunity to come to Earth and pose as a "human police officer" remains to be seen, but it should be fun to see how this naive angel compares to Aziraphale, Crowley, and Gabriel in whatever state he'll be in. Fortunately, the wait for Muriel's introduction is nearly over.

Good Omens Season 2 arrives in the 2023 TV schedule on Friday, July 28 for fans with Amazon Prime subscriptions, with all six episodes dropping at the same time. In the final days of waiting, you can always revisit the six episodes of Season 1 for a refresher on what happened for Crowley and Aziraphale the first time around! My Season 1 rewatch left me with a list of things I want to see in Season 2.