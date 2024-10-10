Gremlins’ Producers Talk George Takei Being On Board For Season 2’s Main Villain, And Awesome Homage To Gremlins 2
Oh, my!
If you have a Max subscription, don’t miss out on the fantastic Gremlins animated series that just dropped new episodes last week. After the streaming show brought Gizmo to a new medium for 2023’s Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai release, the story has continued with the second season titled The Wild Batch, and it has more George Takei and a solid homage to the original sequel to Gremlins.
In Season 1 of the Gremlins animated series, George Takei’s character is born when Sam accidentally gets Gizmo wet and spawns more mogwai before becoming a green Gremlin. The character named Noggin becomes a major villain in the series after he drinks a magic potion that allows him to speak like a human and be super intelligent. When CinemaBlend spoke to the Gremlins’ producers, Brendan Hay discussed working with Takei for the new season with these words:
What a fantastic nod to the original sequel to Gremlins! The title of the season of The Wild Batch, itself is a nod to the 1990 sequel (that is still hysterical 30 years later), considering it's called The New Batch, but Hay also wanted to draw from the sequel for the main villain. As you may recall, Brain Gremlin, or “Brain”, is mutated to have a refined spoken voice and a fascination with human culture. Noggin is a suit-wearing lil guy who uses his powerful brain to lead an army of Gremlins, and Sam, Gizmo and Elle have to find a way to stop him. As Hay continued:
The first five episodes of The Wild Batch's new season are now streaming on Max, and fans can look forward to the second half of the season premiering at a later (undisclosed) date. Along with Takei having a major role in the series, Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong play Sam’s parents, James Hong voices his grandpa, and Simu Liu joins this season as Chang.
Joe Dante, who directed the original Gremlins movies, serves as a consulting producer on the series. He said this in our interview about the casting:
In CinemaBlend’s interview with the Gremlins producers, Dante also recalled how Steven Spielberg has been key to the franchise’s success and they shared their thoughts on Gizmo returning to live action, too. We also spoke to Ming-Na Wen about how her relationship with voice work has changed since first starting on Mulan.
Enjoy George Takei’s iconic and talented voice on Gremlins: The Wild Batch now!
