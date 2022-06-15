Hayden Christensen 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Interview
By Laura Hurley , Katie Hughes published
Watch 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's' Hayden Christensen detail his experience on the set of the Star Wars/Disney+ series.
Hayden Christensen is back in a big way as Darth Vader in Disney+'s “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and CinemaBlend got the chance to Talk down with the Sith Lord. Watch as he dives into what he’s enjoying most about the Star Wars series, including some cool behind-the-scenes details.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Wearing The Anakin Costume Again And Ewan McGregor’s ‘Sweet’ Gesture On Set
01:12 - Performing As Darth Vader In The Bacta Tank… While Holding His Breath
02:14 - How ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Shedding A ‘New Light’ On Darth Vader
02:48 - Outro
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
