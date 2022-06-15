Hayden Christensen 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Interview

Hayden Christensen is back in a big way as Darth Vader in Disney+'s “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and CinemaBlend got the chance to Talk down with the Sith Lord. Watch as he dives into what he’s enjoying most about the Star Wars series, including some cool behind-the-scenes details.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:15 - Wearing The Anakin Costume Again And Ewan McGregor’s ‘Sweet’ Gesture On Set

01:12 - Performing As Darth Vader In The Bacta Tank… While Holding His Breath

02:14 - How ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Shedding A ‘New Light’ On Darth Vader

02:48 - Outro