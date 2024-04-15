‘You’d Just End Up With A Droopy One’: Henry Cavill’s Mustache For Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Required Tons Of Work, But It’s So Worth It
Henry Cavill has an incredible mustache in The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and it took more work than you might expect.
Few people have made as many headlines due to facial hair as Henry Cavill. The man once famously had a mustache that was so powerful it impacted the production of two blockbuster movies, and now the Cavill-stace is back. The actor has the best mustache of any 2024 movie release in Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and it turns out that getting the facial hair just right took a lot of work on Cavill’s part.
Speaking with CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell, Henry Cavill explained that the idea to have the incredible and perfectly waxed mustache was one the actor himself had, but it required a significant amount of work early on, both for Cavill to learn just how to wax it, and to actually train the hair to stay in place. He shared…
I had no idea so much was involved in growing a mustache like this, but then I’ve never tried. Cavill had to do the work early to make sure the mustache was ready for cameras. Nobody wants to be on film with a droopy mustache or have to spend half their time between shots reapplying wax. I for one am glad he did it. That mustache is part of the reason I'm looking forward to this movie.
Henry Cavill is no stranger to getting people talking due to mustaches. The actor made headlines several years ago when the infamous reshoots for Justice League were happening alongside Cavill’s role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. This required that his Superman character be altered via CGI to eliminate the facial hair that his M:I character had, that he was unable to shave due to the schedule. The result was… less than successful.
That facial hair was solid, but the mustache in Ministry of Ungentlemenly Warfare is epic. He goes for the fully curled and waxed mustache, a look that most people wouldn’t even try to pull off, but Cavill looks quite at home in the new Guy Ritchie movie, where he plays a man tasked with leading a covert mission during World War II. Henry Cavill and his mustache will be in theaters this weekend
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.