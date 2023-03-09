How Long Adam Driver Thinks He Personally Would Have Survived In 65
About as long as you'd guess.
On paper, the new science-fiction movie 65 sounds awesome. A pilot (Adam Driver) transporting a community of strangers in cryosleep encounters an unexpected asteroid storm, forcing him to crash land on an alien planet… which turns out to be Earth, during the time of the dinosaurs. It’s Jurassic Park meets Land of the Lost, with a splash of Ridley Scott’s Alien and any other great sci-fi feature you can think of. But while watching 65, I started thinking, “Man, how long would I actually last in this particular situation?” And so, I asked Driver the same thing.
Adam Driver is no stranger to gruelling physical conditions. The man actually served in the armed forces, then went on to hold a special role in the Star Wars universe. He knows his way around sci-fi. But when asked, during a recent press junket, how long he’d personally survive in the conditions presented in 65, the leading man honestly proclaimed:
Amen, Adam Driver. There’s a huge difference between watching an action movie, or even starring in an action movie, and actually DOING the things that people do in an action movie. I love Bruce Willis, and I think Die Hard is one of the greatest action movies ever made. But you won’t find me wrapping a fire hose around my waist and jumping off the top of the Fox Plaza building in Los Angeles, pretending to be John McClane from this scene.
To be fair, the more that Adam Driver explained it, he made it sound like 65 co-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods did things on set to amplify the terror. As Driver remembered it:
And it works on screen, better than you would anticipate. Basically, there are two ways that you can do 65. You can cast Ryan Reynolds, and probably get something closer to The Adam Project. Or you can cast Adam Driver, and come away with something a bit more intense, a bit more enthralling, and again, with dinosaurs. Listen to our ReelBlend conversation with the 65 filmmakers Beck and Woods, which we dropped earlier this week. And watch 65 when it opens in theaters on March 10.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
